Bruce Willis’ wife claims to be using her dementia diagnosis for fame

Emma Heming has shut down claims that she is using her husband’s diagnosis for her “five minutes” of fame.Instagram/emmahemingwillis

Emma Heming ends the narrative by saying that she uses her husband Bruce Willis’ diagnosis for her “five minutes” of fame.

Hemming, who has been married to the “Die Hard” actor since 2009, has made it her mission to raise awareness of her husband’s condition after she recently revealed that his battle with aphasia had progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

Said the mother of two children in Instagram video Share Wed.

“So, I’m going to take five minutes and turn it into 10 because I’m always going to stand up for my husband.”

Hemming vowed to “raise awareness” about the disease and “to the caregivers, who are the unsung heroes out there.”

Hemming vowed to stop at nothing to raise awareness of her husband’s condition.
Instagram/emmahemingwillis

“And then I’ll turn my sadness and my anger and my grief into something good about something that feels less than,” she said, adding, “Watch this space because I didn’t come to play.”

“Hell yeah! I’m so proud of you!” commented the actor’s daughter Scout Willis.

Last month, Willis’ family revealed in a lengthy statement that his condition had worsened.

And the family said in this regard: “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.” Frontotemporal Degeneration Association website.

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have not heard of and can affect anyone. For people under the age of 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because obtaining a diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely more prevalent than we know.” “.

The statement — which Heming signed along with Willis’ ex-wife, Demi Moore, and all five of his daughters — also said that if the “Whole Nine Yards” star can respond to his situation, he wants to help spread awareness and bring “universal attention and connection” to others who are suffering. from the “debilitating disease”.

The couple share two daughters: Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.
Instagram/emmahemingwillis

The actor’s family first announced that he was giving up acting this past March after being diagnosed with aphasia — a condition that can affect a person’s ability to speak, write, and understand oral and written language.

At the time, Hemming said she was grappling with “immobilizing” grief, writing, “I’m learning to live side by side [sic] He. She.”

The couple share two daughters: Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, while he has three daughters — Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29 — with Moore, to whom he was married from 1987 to 2000.


