Bruce Willis’ wife begs the paparazzi not to yell at him in the street

(CNN) Bruce Willis‘ wife, Emma Heming WillisHe called on the paparazzi to stay away from them and stop yelling at them.Die hardStar when they see him in public.

Heming Willis made an emotional plea in a video shared with her Instagram page over the weekend, saying “there’s still a lot of education to come out” about people with dementia.

The 44-year-old model recounted a recent incident in which paparazzi tried to talk to the ailing actor during a rare public appearance to meet friends for coffee in Santa Monica, and noted how “difficult and exhausting it is to get someone out in the world and navigate them safely.”

“This pic goes to the paparazzi and video people trying to get those exclusive details of my husband out: Just keep your space,” she said in the clip. “I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space.”

She added, “As for the video, please don’t yell at my husband asking how he’s doing or whatever — ‘woohoo’-ing and ‘yippee ki-yays’…just don’t do it. Well give him his space. And let our family or whoever with him that day to be able to get him from point A to point B safely.”

Heming Willis added in the video’s caption: “To other carers or dementia care professionals navigating this world… Any tips or advice on how to get your loved one out into the world safely? Please share below.”

Heming Willis Willis, 67, married in 2009 and have two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

Her request comes weeks after the Willis family announced it His speech disorder, aphasia, has progressed into a form of dementia It’s called frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.

“Today there are no cures for this disease, a fact that we hope will change in the coming years. As Bruce’s condition progresses, we hope that any media attention will focus on shedding light on this disease that needs more awareness and research,” they said last month in an update. Share it online.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, FTD refers to “a group of disorders caused by a progressive loss of neurons in the brain’s frontal lobes (the areas behind your forehead) or temporal lobes.” These areas of the brain are generally associated with personality, behavior, and language.