Bruce Springsteen talks about the backlash over exorbitant ticket prices amid the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco

Bruce Springsteen talks about He got a backlash fan for skyrocketing ticket prices for his 2023 tour with the E Street Band amid the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco.

The 73-year-old entertainer was criticized after using Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model, which enables ticket prices to fluctuate based on demand. The move sparked an outcry, with some tickets priced up to $5,000 when they went on sale in July.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Springsteen defended his decision to use the form for the first time in his career, arguing that tickets for his show are usually priced below market value.

“What I’m doing is a very simple thing. I say to my guys, ‘Go out and see what other people are doing.'” Let’s charge a little less. “These are generally trends.”

Bruce Springsteen’s director defends tiered ticket costs amid setback: ‘Fair price’

“They went out and set it up. For the last 49 years or however long we’ve been playing we’ve been pretty much below market value. I enjoyed that. It was great for the fans.

This time, I said to them, ‘Hey, we’re seventy-three years old. The men are there. I want to do what others do, my colleagues. “That’s what happened. That’s what they did,” Springsteen said, laughing.

He added that buying tickets has become “very confusing” for both artists and fans and that most tickets to his shows are “quite affordable”.

Fans have criticized Bruce Springsteen for high ticket prices

“They’re in that affordable range,” “I’m on Fire” hitmaker He said. “We have those tickets that are going for that [higher] The price is somewhere anyway.

“The ticket broker or someone is going to take that money. I’m going, ‘Hey, why doesn’t that money go to the guys who are going to be out there sweating three hours a night for it?'” He created an opportunity for that to happen, and so, at that point, we worked for it, and I know he wasn’t popular with some of the fans.

“But if there are any complaints about the director, you can get your money back,” he joked.

When asked how he feels about the negative reaction from fans, Springsteen said, “Well, I’m old. I take a lot of things in stride. You don’t like to be criticized. You sure don’t like being a poster boy for high ticket prices. It’s the last thing you’d like.” But that’s how it went.

“You have to be in control of the decisions you’ve made and go out and keep doing your best. And that was my take. I think if people come to the show, they’re going to have a good time.”

Springsteen also told the outlet that he wouldn’t rule out using a dynamic pricing model again Future tours.

“It will be a whole other discussion when that comes up,” he said. “I don’t want to say anything right now, but we’ll see what happens.”

Springsteen made his comments after the debacle on Tuesday when he tickets to Taylor Swift’s IRAS Tour It is now available for pre-sale purchase through Ticketmaster.

Many fans stayed in Ticketmaster queue for hours waiting to get tickets for Swift during the East Coast pre-show on Tuesday. The ticketing site has paused queues for Central Standard Time, delayed West Coast times and pushed Capital One’s pre-sale to Wednesday to meet demand.

After two million tickets were sold, Ticketmaster canceled the on-sale audience on Friday due to “high demand” and “insufficient remaining ticket stock”.

After the cancellation, ticket prices increased at resale sites. Nosebleed seats in many places exceeded $1,000 as of Friday. Tickets at the top of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, fetched more than $2,000.

The move left many fans furious without tickets. After initially remaining silent, Swift addressed the controversy on Friday.

“It goes without saying that I am very protective of my fans,” Singer of “I Knew You Were Trouble” she wrote in a message she shared on her Instagram story.

“We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years I’ve brought home a lot of elements of my career. I’ve done this specifically to improve the quality of the fan experience by doing it myself with my team who care about my fans as much as they care about me. It’s really hard for me to trust In an external entity with such relationships and loyalties, it pains me to watch mistakes happen without recourse.

“There are many reasons why people are having difficulty trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved going forward. I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we’ve asked them, many times, if they can handle this kind of demand and we’ve made sure they can. It’s really amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but what really pisses me off is how many of them felt like they had multiple bear attacks to get them.

“And for those of you who didn’t get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is that there will be more opportunities for us to get together and sing these songs. Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means.”

Fox News Digital’s Lauren Overholtz contributed to this report.