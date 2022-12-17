Browns vs. Ravens score: Live updates, match stats, highlights, and analysis for Saturday’s AFC North game

In a defensive-minded battle, the Cleveland Browns led the rival Baltimore Ravens 6-3 at halftime.

Neither team got all that offensive attack in the first half, with all of the goals scored by field goals and both teams averaging south of 5 yards per game. Baltimore was particularly ineffective in the passing game, as Tyler Huntley completed only 9 of 15 attempts for 67 yards. The Ravens had a touchdown opportunity early in the game, but were stoned on fourth-and-one from the Cleveland 7-yard line. The ensuing drive led to the Browns’ first field goal, which gave them an early lead.

Meanwhile, nearly half of Cleveland’s 43 total rushing yards came on a single play, an 18-yard run from Nick Chubb (8 yd, 31 yd catch). Cleveland got into the red zone late in the first half, but a Deshaun Watson (13-for-18, 105 yards) pass intended for David Njoku (3 catches, 28 yards) in the back of the end zone fell incomplete when Njoko tangled with Chuck Clark. The safety of crows. That sequence led to Cleveland’s second field goal of the contest, which briefly gave the Browns a 6-3 lead at halftime thanks to a late (!) missed field goal by Justin Tucker.

