Brown to consider trading for Jimmy Garoppolo pending Deshaun Watson’s appeal

Surrounding sagas Jimmy Garoppolo And the Deshaun Watson They ran their tournaments simultaneously during the 2022 season. Events in the near future may tangle them up to a greater extent than they already were.

Mary Kay Capote of cleveland.com reported that Brown will consider acquiring Garoppolo if “Watson’s suspension increases significantly”. was the last Six matches banned for breaching the league’s personal conduct policy. That’s roughly in line with what Brown had been expecting, leading many to believe they’d head for backup Jacobi Brisset for the start of the season.

As expected, however, the league has Resume comment. Just as during Watson’s disciplinary hearing, the NFL will once again push for a one-year ban while appealing to designer Peter Harvey. This process is expected to result in a A significant increase In the number of games for which Watson will not be available. With the Browns designed for instant playoff rivalry, that would only add to their urgency in getting a more stable signal communicator.

Of course, the possibility of Cleveland trading for Garoppolo is not new. It was reported last month, however, that Brown you weren’t thinking A move to land a veteran 49er. Garoppolo, 30, has one year left on his current contract with an unsecured salary of just over $24 million. This figure has led to recent speculation that San Francisco You will hold on to it as long as possible To see if there is any significant trading market that will materialize in the coming weeks.

at this point, Matt Mayoko of NBC Sports confirmed It is “unlikely at this point” that any team would trade Garoppolo without negotiating a new contract cut in 2022. The only possible exception to this remains Cleveland. With nearly $49 million in cover space, the team can comfortably accommodate Garoppolo’s contract and use it as a placeholder in Watson’s absence.

With the league seeking to keep Watson aside during pre-season, a resumption could be announced very soon. Once that happens, attention will turn back to the Browns’ QB plans, and where Garoppolo can fit in.