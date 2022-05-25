Brooklyn Beckham reveals his wedding vows tattooed in ink latest tribute to wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham got another tattoo in honor of his wife Nicola Peltz, showing off new ink on his arm on Tuesday.

The son of David and Victor Beckham, 23, has shared a black and white snapshot of the huge new tattoo on the underside of his upper right arm to his Instagram Stories.

The ink – in black cursive font – shows the Brooklyn wedding vows he shared with Nicola last month.

Gifting: Brooklyn Beckham got another tattoo in honor of his wife Nicola Peltz, showing off new ink on his arm on Tuesday

The tattoo reads: “Nicola as you walked down the aisle, you took my breath away, you look so beautiful tonight and always.

Let me start by saying that words can’t even describe my love for you, just by looking at you I see my future and feel like a dream. You are my world and I still fall in love with you more every day.

“Having you in my life is the best thing that ever happened to me because you made me the man I am today.

LOVED: The son of David and Victor Beckham, 23, shared a black and white snapshot of the huge new tattoo on the underside of his upper right arm to his Instagram Stories (pictured on May 19)

I’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time, because today is the day I will marry you, my forever love, my love and best friend, Nicola – today you are my partner, my other half – and my family and because of that I am the luckiest man in the world to be able to spend the rest of my life with you .

“I promise to be the best partner, best husband and man and always take care of you, make you laugh, feel safe and most importantly loved.”

He concluded, “I can’t wait to realize our dreams together and have many children and be yours forever because you will be mine forever.”

Inking: His latest earlier inking, which Brooklyn didn’t say when he got, features several roses and leaves

New tatts: David and Victoria Beckham’s son got another tattoo in December, opting to put ink on his ‘lover’ index finger

Brooklyn tied the knot with the 27-year-old actress on April 9 at her family’s oceanfront home in Palm Beach.

At just 23 years old, Brooklyn has already amassed a bunch of tattoos.

His last inking, which Brooklyn didn’t say when he got, features several roses and leaves.

Fresh ink: Earlier that month, Brooklyn chose to write a childish scribble on his upper right hand B knocking the message “Our little bubble”

See you: Brooklyn gave fans a closer look at his fiancée’s eye tattoo in 2020

The aspiring chef got another tattoo in December, choosing “lover” ink on his index finger.

Undoubtedly, the sign of the lover was also a reference to his wife, to whom the star had many tributes.

Earlier that month, Brooklyn chose to write a childish scribble on his upper right hand with the message “Our little bubble.”

In November, Brooklyn solidified his relationship with Nicola by tattooing her mother’s rosary on the same hand.

Nicola: Other dedications from Brooklyn include the first name of Nicola

Brooklyn already has several tattoos in honor of his soon-to-be wife, including a love letter she penned, a large script, her grandmothers’ name, Nicola, and her eyes.

In large handwriting written on the bottom of his right arm, he has another tattoo homage that reads: “My life, my love, my truth, my breath, my reason, my beauty, my precious.”

Commenting on a photo of Brooklyn’s arm resting affectionately on her leg, Nicola wrote: ‘Forever my character’ as she posted the shot on Instagram.

Brooklyn had previously signed “Gina” on the arm in a touching tribute to his late grandmother Nicholas.