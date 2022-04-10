Brooklyn Beckham marries fiancée Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach

Brooklyn Beckham is a married man.

The eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham married heiress Nicola Peltz in a lavish ceremony at her family’s home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday, The Daily Mail reported.

The couple said “I do” in front of family and friends, including celebrity guests Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Ramses.

Other Notable Names He is expected to attend The wedding bandmates are Victoria’s Spice Girl bandmates—Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Jerry Horner (née Halliwell)—as well as Rocco Ricci, Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, Elizabeth Hurley, sports agent Dave Gardner, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

Peltz, 27, was seen wearing a custom Valentino dress – like us Previously mentioned – which she chose with the help of famous designer Leslie Freemar in New York.

“Nicola trusts Leslie implicitly, and while her dress was made by Valentino, Leslie is the one she turned to for help with how to accessorize and how she would get her hair and makeup done,” a source He told the Daily Mail earlier this week.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share their first kiss as a man and wife on April 9, 2022. Backgrade / Mega

David Beckham and his wife Victoria entered the dinner tent after their son Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach, Florida.

Backgrade / Mega

However, the bride Confessed to CR Fashion Book In November 2021 she will be wearing multiple looks, so expect to wear more gowns later in the day.

This luxurious affair is set to turn into a full-fledged party because Snoop Dogg is DJing at the front desk.

Said the rapper, a friend of David woman“The Brooklyn wedding is going to be a big event and my gift to him and his future wife will be that I’ll come and put together a set for them on their big day.”

Peltz and Brooklyn first met in 2017, but they didn’t start dating until two years later.

However, since the couple Engaged in July 2020They continue to show their love for each other in unique ways.

Brooklyn and Peltz, who appear here at the 2021 Met Gala, have been together for three years. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

The chef has had several tattoos in her honor, including Her eyes are on the back of his necka Love Letter from “Future Wife” Ha The late grandmother’s name and more.

The couple shares some custom tattoos for each other. brooklynbeckham / Instagram

Meanwhile, the actress in “Transformers: Age of Extinction” has taken the name of her current husband tattooed on her back.

Small lovebirds have also been spotted They wear each other’s wisdom teeth like necklaces.

Now that Brooklyn and Peltz have tied the knot, they will likely be staying full time Beverly Hills mansion worth 10.5 million dollarswhich they bought right before their marriage.