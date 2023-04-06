Brooke Shields Reveals The Moment John F Kennedy Jr “Showed His True Colors”

When Brooke Shields met John F. Kennedy Jr., it was one of the best moments of her life – before the famous player showed his “true colours.”

in Appearing on “The Howard Stern Show” On Tuesday, Shields candidly recalled meeting President John F. Kennedy’s son and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis during a trip to Aspen, Colorado.

At the time, Shields said, she had been “madly in love” with the younger Kennedy “since I was three” that her mother would routinely say, “That’s the boy you’re going to marry.”

So she was a young star when she crossed paths with the young scion while visiting ski town for a wedding.

“He kept saying I looked like his mom, which was interesting and flattering,” Shields told the radio host. “I was also like, ‘I don’t know how to feel about this.'” “And then we had a real date.”

She said Kennedy took the Hollywood star to a bar with his family, and they broke into a “bar fight”, prompting them to walk out.

“We went back to this chalet he was in,” Shields recalled. “He kissed me, and it was the best kiss I’ve ever had in my life. It was such a non-disappointment. The lips are beautiful, the face is gorgeous, the body and the person.”

“He was humble, funny and irreverent,” she continued. I froze, though, because it was so precious to me. I was like, “Oh, my God, you’re falling in love.”

Shields remembered wanting to protect herself, she told Stern, so despite the direction things were going, she decided not to sleep with Kennedy that night.

“I had to get a cab home, which is a little less than chivalrous,” she said, laughing.

It was the next day, said Shields, when “Kennedy showed his true colours”.

When she saw him on the slopes, she recalled, “He didn’t look at me, he didn’t talk to me.” The actress was eventually relieved, she said, because she realized Kennedy might have ignored her completely if she had decided to sleep with him the night before.

Open image format Kennedy and his wife, Caroline Bisset Kennedy, died in a plane crash on July 16, 1999. Ron Galella via Getty Images

Kennedy went on to date and marry Calvin Klein publicist Carolyn Bisset. They became one of New York’s most famous socialite couples, but died tragically on July 16, 1999, when their Kennedy plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Martha’s Vineyard.