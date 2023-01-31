January 31, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Brock Purdy, Patrick Mahomes hits are only part of the NFL’s injury epidemic

Emet 43 mins ago 9 min read

Thirteen days until the Super Bowl. We’re heading to the Senior Bowl…

• It might just be me, but the injury stories over this weekend sounded more seismic than we’re used to at this time of year – the Chiefs’ quarterback and MVP got hit, the receiver pool was destroyed; The Bengals were down three offensive linemen. And the Niners somehow got down to fourth quarterback and then when he got injured he had to go back to third quarterback even though he couldn’t throw.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Power Ranking, Week 16: Sixers take first place

9 hours ago Emet
3 min read

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs Game Summary: Score, Stats, Highlights | Asian Championship

17 hours ago Emet
5 min read

Bengals vs. Chiefs live stream updates: KC takes the lead again in the third quarter

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

7 min read

He’s spent his entire life trying to understand the minds of criminals, and now he needs someone

12 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Investors seriously ignore the impact of the bear market on earnings

14 mins ago Izer
4 min read

Cindy Williams, ‘Laverne & Shirley’ actress, dies at 75

16 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Scientists are reincarnating the woolly mammoth for a comeback in 4 years

17 mins ago Izer