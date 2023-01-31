Brock Purdy, Patrick Mahomes hits are only part of the NFL’s injury epidemic

Thirteen days until the Super Bowl. We’re heading to the Senior Bowl…

• It might just be me, but the injury stories over this weekend sounded more seismic than we’re used to at this time of year – the Chiefs’ quarterback and MVP got hit, the receiver pool was destroyed; The Bengals were down three offensive linemen. And the Niners somehow got down to fourth quarterback and then when he got injured he had to go back to third quarterback even though he couldn’t throw.

And the healthier team, Philly, had a quarterback with a slashed shoulder.

Look, anyone who follows the NFL understands that the injury rate in the sport is 100%. Every team deals with these things over the course of the season. But the recent mountain of injuries in the main positions of the teams still playing made me want to see some kind of medical research at the level of how season preparation affects the ability of players to get through it, and the ability of teams. To get some slate looks they came out in August and are still on the field in January.

So I’d like to know what kind of impact reduced communication practices have had on players’ willingness to endure the rigors of the season. I’d also be interested to see if, other than the men who are being neglected right now, there’s a ton of play multiple times in short weeks necessitated by the NFL’s attempt to revive more prime-time broadcast windows in the season. And I’d like to see what the 17th, which was just a cash grab on the part of the owners, does.

In that regard, it will also be instructive to see how the experience of managing players shifted differently to get them into the NFL’s new calendar for the teams’ coaching, strength, and medical staff.

Cincinnati’s injuries along the offensive line eventually caught them in the AFC Championship Game, as QB Joe Burrow was under fire all night. Sam Green/USA Today Network

There’s clearly been a lot of change over the past 15 years in how the NFL’s calendar year is set up, as the league has worked tirelessly to get more football on TV. And I would say we would all love to have more football to watch in the five month window that we get it. But I wonder if we’ve reached a point of diminishing returns where that extra Thursday game, or the extra week of the regular season, isn’t worth bringing teams. mash units in the weekend tournament.

Of course, as long as the checks keep clearing, we know where all of this is going.

That said, I think it’s worth at least discussing where we come from all of that. With the brutal way the second half of the NFC Title Game played, then Joe Burrow running for his life and Patrick Mahomes being completely incapable of doing the same, that wasn’t what anyone drew.

• While we’re on the big picture topic, the NFL’s elite crews were a wreck on Sunday, and whether it’s because these guys aren’t used to working together, or the game is moving too quickly for a human on the ground to address all of that, it’s time for the league to do something about it. And I will beat the dead horse that I have been beating for years and years now.

You have the technology. It’s time to use it, and more powerfully than ever before.

It never makes sense that you, me, or anyone else sitting on the couch should be able to access dozens of different corners of each game instantly, and the players on the field who run the game itself don’t. Again, I’ve felt this way forever, and I know there are plenty of people who work in football who do too.

“Everyone understands what an amazing job they are doing and how difficult the job is,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh told me in May 2020, when the SkyJudge implementation was discussed. These calls are made under a microscope. And it’s a microscope where fans see in high definition and know what really happened. Then the reliability of the match result came into question for the fans. And that’s really the gist of the whole thing.”

If you’d like to read more about it, here we are He did a soup for nuts story at that time On that subject, the plan the coaches subcommittee has put together, and why the whole thing will make the game move faster, not slower.

And I endorse what I wrote then. The only reason not to do this, as I see it, is the old silly notion that the game needs to be in full control from the field. I would say getting as many calls as possible right is more important to protect people’s feelings in this regard. The rulers are adults. They can get a veto.

• One remnant from the time I spent in the Eagles’ cigar-smoke locker room – I got GM Howie Roseman into what Philly saw in Nick Sirianni in January 2021, which is when Sirianni was an afterthought off the coaching rig.

“He has an incredible ability to connect with people,” said Roseman. And we saw it right away. And then I think the second part is he has a good understanding of the game. He can fix problems and he can put players in a good position to succeed. When you talk about great coaches who can connect with their players, who can put them in a good position for success, who can tell, when there are problems, and solutions to them, you get a chance.”

It’s fair to say that Sirianni gave the Eagles a chance.

• And give Rosman a tip for this—among Eagles scouts, the GM has been at Galen Hurts from the start in 2020, when the Alabama/Oklahoma product was polarized among evaluators and viewed as legitimate even by those who loved it.

Rosemann joked with her teammates on the set that year, watching Hurts run to the top draft receivers at Lucas Oil Stadium as it looked like the third week of the preseason.

Now, did anyone think Hurts would lead Philly to the Super Bowl in his third year? of course not; The Eagles signed Carson Wentz to a Beast stretch less than a year ago, and Hurts took in large part to hedge Wentz’s chronic problems. But knowing enough, and feeling strong enough, about Hurts to use a kid’s second-round pick, despite having a great quarterback on the roster, is a feather in Roseman’s cap.

Chiefs cornerback #35 Jaylen Watson, one of the many rookies who helped Kansas City win the AFC championship, celebrates with an interception with his teammates. Denny Medley/USA Today Sports

• Last week, we Make a story In the way the Chiefs are built, we’ve broken down how much the Chiefs’ rookie team contributes — with nine of the Jaguars’ 10 active draft picks, four of the 10 starting draft picks, and all nine players playing 14 or more snaps.

So here’s the breakdown, nine players playing and four starting again.

CB Trent McDuffie: He started, playing 65 of 66 (98%) shots defensed.

DeGeorge Carlaftis: He started, playing 27 of 66 (41%) snaps on defense, one on special teams.

WR Skyy Moore: He played 40 of 69 (58%) snaps on offense, 17 on special teams.

S Brian Cook: He played 27 of 66 (41%) snaps on defense and 22 on special teams.

LB Leo Chanel: He played 5 of 66 (8%) snaps on defense, 22 on special teams.

CB Joshua Williams: He played 59 of 66 (89%) snaps on defense and 14 on special teams.

OT Darian Kennard: Inactive.

C.B. Gillen Watson: He started, playing 66 of 66 (100%) shots on defense, 6 on special teams.

RB Isaiah Pacheco: He played 39 of 69 (57%) snaps on offense, 3 on special teams.

Nazih Johnson: He played 18 snaps on special teams.

That’s a huge level of contribution from one class, particularly one that plays in these types of high leverage locations. And if these people continue to develop? Managing and building around Patrick Mahomes’ contract will become much easier.

• If I were Chargers coach Brandon Staley, I’d support offensive coordinator Kellen Moore hiring a replacement who’d be ready to call plays in 2024. Why? Well, Moore has been on the radar of trainer searches for a while now, and Is that true The Panthers impressed last week. Which means, in all likelihood, that David Tepper would recommend Moore to his peers. So if Moore gets Justin Herbert and the guys around him to tap into their potential next year, there’s a really good chance that Moore will be on his way to winning a job elsewhere.

This, of course, would be a good problem, but it would be smart to come out on top of it nonetheless.

• It’s good to see the Bengals’ linemen getting some attention, as DC Lou Anarumo is scheduled to interview for the Cardinals job on Wednesday, and OC Brian Callahan takes a second interview with the Colts at Indy on Wednesday, before going to Arizona on Thursday.

Both men are excellent and have been overlooked. And with the number of coaches in Cincinnati, and how they can see and touch every aspect of the football process, this place may be a better place to learn how to become a head coach than anywhere else.

• The highest working order of the 49ers will extend this off-season to Nick Bosa, and those numbers will be astronomical, north of $30 million a year.

With the cap back on the rise — it jumped to $224.8 million this year — the normal rates of inflation from the past should be re-established. That leaves Bossa in a position to take advantage of the wait, having not landed his second big contract in his first year qualifying for one.

• Every year when new coaches come in, they have to make decisions about which assistants to let go of and which assistants to let go, and so Andy Reid had to make such a call to a young assistant named Nick Siriani upon landing in Kansas City in 2013. Sirianni was initially brought to the Chiefs by Todd Haley.

“I was told Nick Siriani – this guy is a really special coach. Really, really good football coach,” Reed said on Zoom with reporters. But I have David [Culley]. David was my assistant head coach and he’s been with me for 14 years and so he would come with me. And I had to make this determination to keep Nick or not. And I knew being as good as he was and the reputation he had, I knew he was going to be on to something. So it was great for him.”

Interestingly enough, Siriani went from there to San Diego, where he worked with Mike McCoy and first met Frank Reich, who eventually brought him to the Colts as the OC whose success in winning the Super Bowl also gave Philly’s OC the Eagles good reason to investigate. And eventually hire his student. Which, as Reed said, really worked for Nick.

• The NFL certainly got what it wanted in rules designed to slow down the coach hiring process. Traditionally, teams have wanted their head coaches in place before the week of the Senior Bowl, which serves as the unofficial kick-off to the NFL offseason, begins.

this year? Only one in five positions is filled.

• I could definitely see the 49ers making a hard run to pounce on Vic Fangio and steal Vic Fangio from the Dolphins. Fangio loved the Bay Area, where he was from 2010-14, first as Stanford’s DC, then Niners’ DC. Fangio was hired by Kyle Shanahan when he first landed the Niners job in 2017.

The plan is for current Niners DC DeMeco Ryans to fly to Houston for a second interview as early as this week, which his hiring could certainly follow. It seems doubtful that the Texans will bring in as many candidates for a second interview as the Colts have done, so all of those, both for Ryans and Fangio, could be rushed in the coming days.