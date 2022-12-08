The family of Paul Whelan, the wrongful American detainee left behind in Russia, are thrilled at the news that Brittney Griner is on her way home, but say they are “devastated” that she is left behind.

They commended the Biden administration for making the deal to secure her release, and noted that they had been tipped off about the deal.

“I can’t even fathom how Paul will feel when he learns. Paul worked so hard to survive nearly 4 years of this injustice. His hopes were raised knowing that the US government was taking tangible steps for once in order to get him released,” he said. David Whelan, Paul’s brother, said in an email to the media Thursday, “He was worried about where he would live when he got back to the States.”

"And now what? How do you go on, day in and day out, knowing that your government has failed twice to free you from a foreign prison? I can't imagine he retains any hope of the government negotiating his freedom at this point," Whelan said.

"I am increasingly concerned that Paul himself will not live another 12 years in a Russian workers' colony.

“I am increasingly concerned that Paul himself will not live another 12 years in a Russian workers’ colony. He has tried to maintain his health, but one wonders how long this determination to continue can last,” he said, noting that “the prospect of our parents seeing their son Again diminishing each day his unlawful detention continues.”

David Whelan said he did not know if his brother knew of Graner’s release, “although he would certainly learn from the Russian media.”

Whelan commended the Biden administration for striking a deal to release Griner, however, and acknowledged that the family had been given an ultimatum.

“I am so happy Brittney Griner is on her way home. As a family member of a Russian hostage, I can only imagine the joy she will feel at being reunited with her loved ones, just in time for the holidays,”

“The Biden administration made the right decision to bring Ms. Grenier home, to make the deal that was possible, rather than wait for a deal that won’t happen,” he said.