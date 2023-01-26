Britney Spears upset after fans called 911 to delete her Instagram account

Britney Spears I didn’t have the pleasure of having the sheriff’s deputies knock on her door near midnight…all thanks to a few fans who thought their favorite singer might be in danger.

Sources connected to Spears tell us Brit was “upset” after the unexpected visit. We’re told that she understands how much her fans care about her and her well-being, so she wasn’t totally surprised it escalated to law enforcement getting involved…but still, it was an annoyance.

These are the “fans” who called the cops on Britney because she deleted her Instagram account..you know what you’re doing! pic.twitter.com/aBGVyiA8Dk – KingSpears (@godkneebitch) January 25, 2023

TMZ broke the story, deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office He visited Britney At her home in Thousand Oaks Tuesday night around 11 p.m. for a well-being check.

Law enforcement sources told us they received several calls from fans who became concerned for Britney’s safety after she deleted her Instagram account.

We should note that Britney deleted her IG many times before and our sources say she’s done it again, this time for no real reason… Sometimes, it feels like it.

The incident comes just days after Britney announced that she was change her name to River Red on IG.



The video, obtained by TMZ, showed the singer alone at the couple’s table rambling incoherently.