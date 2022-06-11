Britney Spears’ pre-wedding panic attack

an Thursday Britney Spears married / married Sam Asghari In what was an eventful, dramatic, and challenging, but ultimately a happy event for the star.

spearsThe 40-year-old revealed on Friday that she had a panic attack in the lead-up to the big moment. It is not yet clear if this was before or after her ex-husband tried to spoil the party.

“Wow! Holy kr*p!!! We got married!!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz!!! [sic] It was the most exciting day!!! ” spears wrote on Instagram.

“I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me…we got married!!!” I continued. “I had a panic attack and then I was able to put it together.”

before the party, spears‘Ex-husband’ Jason Alexanderwho was married to her for less than three days after her 2004 Vegas party, tried to interrupt the proceedings.

Alexander, 40, was arrested by police and later arrested on four charges, including trespassing, and the couple quickly obtained a restraining order. A childhood friend of the star, he was seen in a video declaring his intent to crash the party and questioning the family’s lack of it at the event.

Among those who were present, however, were MadonnaAnd the Selena GomezAnd the Paris Hilton And the Madonna.

Despite the nerves and possible setbacks, spears Enjoyed the day and celebrated it in style.

“The crew that made our home into a dream castle was fantastic!!!” Wrote spears.