Britney Spears, Jimmy Spears, and Treestar are settling a custody dispute

lawyers Britney Spears And the Jimmy Spears Talks are underway to end their contentious legal battle… Sources with first-hand knowledge of both sides say TMZ.

Our sources tell TMZ… Britney’s lawyer, Matthew RosengartI reached out to both Jimmy’s lawyers and Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group’s lawyers to settle the matter. You know, Rosengart accuse Both Jimmy and Tree Star from embezzlement Huge amounts of money From Britney… an allegation he vehemently denied.



11/12/21 TMZ.com

Our sources say a few months after Regency ended last NovemberLawyers for Jamie and Tri Star contacted Rosengart to settle their differences, but Britney’s lawyer had none and was moving forward with full force.

We’re told Rosengart changed his mind about a month ago and offered to end the legal struggle for a price…about $7 million. Sources tell us Tri Star and Jamie’s lawyers wanted to know how he got to that number, but they say Rosengart didn’t provide details, so there was a deadlock.

Our sources say both sides remain open to a settlement, and as a source with direct knowledge told TMZ… Rosengart recently contacted Tri Star to move forward with a potential settlement.

This does not mean that everyone is on the same page. Sources with first-hand knowledge of Tri Star and Jamie tell TMZ… Rosengart is "scrambling" to settle the case. However, a source with first-hand knowledge of the Britney camp told TMZ… Rosengart is not at all scrambling, and public settlement talks are simply standard operating procedures in any legal dispute.