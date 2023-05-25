Britney Spears is reunited with her mom, Lynn, for the first time in years… and they’re chatting at her house

By Adam S Levy and James Vitoska for Dailymail.Com





Britney Spears reunited with her mom, Lynn, for the first time in years on Wednesday.

The Grammy Award-winning singer and her mother met at her Southern California home and the mother and daughter spent half an hour catching up, a source said. TMZ.

According to the outlet’s report, The Oops! … She Did It Again, the artist was “acceptable enough to be allowed into her house and spend some time catching up” during the reunion.

The meeting came after years of disagreement between them due to the old guardianship that Britney lived under the rule of Lynn’s husband and Britney’s father Jamie until late 2021.

TMZ reports that Lynn flew from her native Louisiana to the Los Angeles airport early Wednesday, and was taken to the residence of Britney’s manager Cady Hudson. From there, she took an Uber to the house the singer shares with her husband, Sam Asghari, 29.

Britney knew her mom would be visiting, but didn’t know exactly when, a source told the outlet. The source said that Britney and her mother spent about half an hour together, noting that Asghari was also on hand.

A source told TMZ that Britney and her mom have been gradually starting to get on better with each other lately, and Lyn decided it was the right time for a personal reconciliation.

A source said Lynn is “committed to making it right with her daughter,” and Wednesday’s meeting was a step in that direction.

After Lynn left the house, Britney and her husband went out for a drive, the source told the outlet.

Last fall, Britney Lynn ripped through a social media post after her mom told her to unblock her on Instagram.

The toxic artist wrote in October, “Mom take your apology and go f*** yourself!!! And to all the Doctors who are tickling my brain… I pray you all burn in Hell!!! Kiss my mother’s f***ing ass!!!! ‘

In her first post, Britney brought up her medical history and traumatic experiences she had in relation to her relatives.

“For 13 years I had to see doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse!!!” She said. “As for my entire family including my brother, sister, cousins, aunts, uncles, and the whole public…were either stoned or drunk out of sight!”

Sorry! … [she] She did not cooperate… even in America, the land of the free!!!! ‘

After her father Jamie kept putting her “in a psych ward,” Spears said, not a single mother stood up for her.

Commenting on one of … the Baby One More Time singer’s posts about her grievances with her family, Lynn apologized to Britney and demanded that she unblock her.

“I am so sorry for your pain!” She said. I’ve been sorry for years! I love you very much and miss you! She said. Please open up for me so I can talk to you in person! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that hurt you!”

In August of 2022, Lynn shared a throwback photo of herself laughing with Britney in a woodland, along with a caption saying she’s done everything she can to support her, and that she’s hoping to have a face-to-face conversation. With her to calm down the problems.

“Britney, all your life I’ve done my best to support your dreams and wishes!” Lynn said. And also, I did my best to help you out! I will never turn my back on you!

She added, “Your rejection of the countless times I’ve flown and calls make me despair! I’ve tried everything. I love you so much, but this is just you and me, face to face, in private.”

In July 2022, Britney said Lynn was instrumental in planning her to be involuntarily committed before the conservatorship began in 2008.

Throwback: In August of 2022, Lynn shared a throwback photo of herself laughing with Britney in a woodland with a caption saying she did everything she could to support her and asking to meet her in person

“It was all planned and you act like you don’t know what’s going on!!!” Britney told her mother about the series of events.

Britney said in a Notes app that Lynn was with her before she was put on hold by 5150; They even removed her pictures from the family’s homes.

“Did I tell them every morning when I was trying to find coffee there were no pictures of me in the kitchen, just Maddie and Jamie Lynn???” said Britney. “Any given day I’d put a picture of you guys down before me…and every morning you’d put it away before I got up.”

The meeting came about a year and a half after Britney refused to meet Lynn after she flew from her native Louisiana to Los Angeles in an effort to make amends.

A source said, “Britney wouldn’t even let Lynn into her house.” Page six In November of 2021. Over several days Lyn tried to try to visit but Britney just shut her down.

Earlier that month, Britney linked the custody to her mother in an Instagram post.

She said, “My dad may have started the trusteeship 13 years ago…but what people don’t know is that it was my mom who gave him the idea.” “I will never take those years back.”

She continued, “You secretly ruined my life…so take the whole ‘I have no idea what’s going on’ thing and stop fucking yourself!!!! YOU KNOW EXACTLY WHAT YOU DID…my dad isn’t smart enough to ever consider conservatorship .