Britney Spears Denise attends Kid Hudson’s 36th birthday party over the weekend

Britney Spears set the record straight that she didn’t attend client Cady Hudson’s 36th birthday party over the weekend, despite reports she was in attendance.

While many believed she was present at a star-studded bash in Santa Monica on Saturday, after boyfriend Paris Hilton posted a selfie with her and the birthday boy, the singer, 41, explained that the photo believed to have been taken that night was “years ago.”

“I haven’t been to a birthday party in forever!!!” She captioned a video of herself dancing in a red Coca-Cola crop top and matching mini skirt at home.

In the caption, she said she found it “kind of creepy and weird that nobody talks about” how the shot was actually a throwback.

in time, TMZ She reported that Spears and Hilton, 41, “were together all night” at the celebration, which was held at The Park and was sponsored by Craig.

The outlet also claimed that the guest list included Robert Pattinson, Rachel Zoe, Suki Waterhouse, Hayden Panettiere, Billy Eichner, Emma Roberts, Darren Criss, Ashley Benson, Tiffany Haddish, Demi Lovato, and more.

When fans first saw the Grammy winner’s photos with Hilton, many took to the comments section that Spears looked like she was posing in the photo.

The Simple Life star was roasted by her social media followers, who accused her of including “AI Britney” in a bunch of photos.

Hilton’s slideshow included multiple photos of her and Hudson — who is a CAA agent — hanging out with a group of their famous friends.

But Spears stood out from the rest, and for all the wrong reasons.

One follower commented, “This is not Britney.”

“Is this Britney AI??” Another skeptical phishing. “Look at her fingers!!!” WTF Paris? You’re getting more and more shady to me and I’ve been loving you, dude.

And the skeptic’s comment continued: How dare you get involved in everything that’s going on with Bret? This will not end well for you! And if you delete my comment, it will solidify my thoughts about you.

The fiery accusation set off a string of controversial responses, fueling speculation surrounding the photo with more allegations of the Photoshop failure popping up all over Hilton’s comments section.

Although Hilton does not want dignity [the allegations] Refund”, eventually jumping to the epicenter of the controversy with an explanation.

To everyone who asks. Some of these photos were taken on an iPhone so they ended up being blurry. So they used this app called Remini to make it look blurry and sometimes the Ai distorted the photos,”

Colleagues: Paris is a longtime friend of the famous pop star and was one of the few guests who attended Britney’s intimate wedding in June last year

In response to the comments section, the Stars Blind star blamed a photo app called Remini for the incident.

She added, “I didn’t even want to honor this with a refund.” “But some of these conspiracy theories are absolutely ridiculous.”

Paris is a longtime friend of the famous pop star and was one of the few special guests who attended Britney’s intimate wedding in June last year.