Britney Spears claims her kids were ‘hate’ at home – Hollywood Life

More about Britney Spears

after three days Kevin Federline revealed with his sons Britney SpearsAnd the Sean Prestonand 16 and Jayden James15th, They decide they can’t see her now. In an interview with ITV, Britney, 40, decided to launch her thoughts on the matter over a long time Mail on Instagram. “The situation should have been handled 100 percent privately and definitely not online!!!” Britney criticized. “A British network claimed that their stepmother’s goal is to keep the children away from all controversy and trauma in my house…I have love in my house and I have blessings from all the people I have allowed in and out of my house.”

Then Britney apparently denounced her children for being “hate” when they came to her house, which was supposed to be two to three days a week but often ended up being the only one. “I know it’s hard to deal with teenagers at this age…but come on, there’s rudeness and then there’s hate,” she continued. “They would visit me, enter the door, go straight to their room and lock the door!!!” She added, “The observer will tell me that he only likes to be in his room…But I would love for you to come visit me if they don’t even visit me!!!”

The “Toxic” singer talked about how upset it is when her children are away from her, then wondered if she had pushed them away by trying to build a relationship with them. “It hurts and I want to scream!!! I want to shrug their shoulders and say wake up I’m here too!!! Teenagers are weird, I don’t know what’s going through their heads!!!” I wondered. “I always tried and tried, maybe that’s why they stopped coming here!!! I wanted them to like the lady so much that I overdid it!!!

Trending articles now trending now



Then Britney spoke about the conversation she had with her sons when they told her they wanted to attend less, which Kevin talked about in his ITV interview. “They told me this summer ‘we might come here less’ and I was fine. I called their dad and told him it looks like the boys want to stop coming here just as much, which I get because they have their own stuff going on but I feel like they’re pretty tough!! She said clearly surprised. “His words were ‘I would never let them make this decision themselves… I would never do that to you’!!! After that, I haven’t seen them since!!!” She added that this ordeal is just another ‘other way’ for her family to make her feel Like nothing at all.”

She concluded her post by repeating how devastated she was when Kevin talked about her relationship with her sons and her sons’ decision to stop coming. “I talk about it because my heart doesn’t understand cruelty,” she wrote. “It breaks my heart because these days it seems to me that cruelty actually wins even though it’s not about winning or losing!!!” She added, “But I can’t handle how I dedicated 20 years of my life to these kids… It was all about them!!! For them to knock my breath… I see you can’t fix me!!! No cure and no worship can fix my heart!!!

Related link Related:

Jason Alexander: 5 things to know about the ex-Britney Spears who broke her wedding

Britney previously Talk outside Kevin’s interviewWhich is broadcast on the British network through several clips this week. She wrote on Instagram Story on August 7: “It saddens me to hear that my ex has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children…As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone.”

In addition to bringing up Britney’s turbulent relationship with her sons, Kevin is also public Controversial guardianship support It was laid out between 2008 and 2021.”Jimmy Spears He came to me and was like, pretty much, “I don’t know what to do, I want to help. My daughter, I want to help,” he told ITV. “I mean this… I saw a guy who really cares about his family and really cares about his family and wants everything to be okay.” He added, “100% I feel he saved her at the time.”

Britney explained that she was disgusted with Kevin’s interview, which Exclusive sources confirmed to Hollywood Live. “[Britney] She wanted to keep her children’s drama out of the spotlight because that was sacred to her. for [Kevin] To do this interview shows her that he doesn’t respect her,” said someone close to Britney H. A second source added that Britney was puzzled why Kevin would do such a thing.

while, Sam AsghariBritney’s 28-year-old husband, claimed the interview was Snatch big money for Kevin. “Kevin’s broth path will end soon [sic] Perhaps explains the timing of these hurtful statements.” “I don’t know him personally and have nothing against him but his choice. [sic] To discredit my wife. His character is revealed by agreeing to a ruthless CShip for 13 years and his loyalty to Jaimie [sic] [Spears] It indicates his approval at the time of his conception as well.”