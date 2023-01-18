January 18, 2023

Britney Spears Calls Out Justin Timberlake And Gets ‘It Sucks’ Tattoo

Muhammad 7 mins ago

Britney Spears She clearly has remorse…for the tattoo, and for her ex-husband, Justin Timberlake – She even posts throwback pictures of him – which she doesn’t feel good about her husband, Sam Asghari.

She posted a video of herself getting autographed while in Maui, but didn’t reveal the final product. As Brett said, “I can’t show it because it sucks 😂😂😂!!! Like really sucks!!! S–t 🙈🙈🙈!!!”

Britney Spears Justin Timberlake

It’s possible that’s exactly what Sam says about the Justin Brit pics she posted right before her tattoo video. They wore matching basketball jerseys with JT and Brett in 2001, and the caption read, “When we used to shoot hoops together…that’s when miracles happened.”

It wasn’t all flowing, though… She also said, “It just popped out of my mom’s stomach like we all did!!!”

Brett hasn’t left Justin’s cryptic, yet extremely important, posts for a very long time. This was deleted but the tattoo vid was left.

As you remember, Britney accused Justin last year using her name to gain serious popularity… referring to his hit “Cry Me a River” as a way to blow it up publicly over their split.


01/14/23

TMZ.com

All the public who remembers her ex-husband, can’t sit nicely with Sam… who was publicly defending her.

As we reported, eyewitnesses told TMZ Brit was acting crazy while out to dinner last week – and the video showed her sitting alone at the table and speaking incoherently.

See also  Metallica duet tik tok duet on Stranger Things Eddie Monson scene


16/1/23

the background

Sam later said his wife was freaked out by fans taking pictures of her, and him He denied leaving In the restaurant. Chivalry at its finest.

So, why does the wife think of Justin? 🤔

