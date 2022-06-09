Britney Spears and Wissam Asgari marry in a private ceremony Thursday

Britney Spears Willing to walk down the aisle and marry her fiancé Sam Asghari In an intimate party.

Sources close to the singer told TMZ that the couple will marry on Thursday in front of an exclusive and very small guest list of around 100 people. Britney’s brother told us, Brianis expected to be present – but her mother, father, and sister, Jimmy Lynnhe will not be there.

Our sources say it has not yet been decided who will dump Britney at the altar, as final details are still being worked out.



PS posted a video of her with Sam Wednesday and her nails definitely looking wedding-ready while she and Sam were driving around town sipping champagne in a Rolls-Royce.



September 2021 britneyspears / Instagram

The wedding has been in the works for months… remember, Sam Check out her video on her site Back in September, shortly after he was spotted Shopping for rings.

Britney and Sam were living that during their engagement… as they were headed to Cabo, Cancun, Las Vegas, and Hawaii… where they were Riding jet skisbooking luxury suites And eat in the finest restaurants.

It’s unclear what Britney will wear to the big event, but she documented a visit from Donatella Versace In March – that would have been a big clue to who designed her dress. See also Jorge Perez, writer and cartoonist, has died at the age of 67



12/1/21

Britney explain it She wanted to get married, buy a house, and have kids after her ordination was over… so she’s about to check out a big chunk of that list.

While Britney and Sam announced she was pregnant Back in April, she says it’s tragic suffered a miscarriage …although P.S. says the couple are still trying to conceive.

The pair met way back in 2016 on the set of Britney’s music video for “Sleepper Party” and have been smitten with each other ever since.

This will be the third time Britney has walked down the aisle – she was married before Jason Alexander And the Kevin Federline – The first for Sam.