British pound plunges as markets react to British government tax cuts

“Concerns about the UK’s financial position combined with recession expectations and an extremely high level of inflation are making the pound very weak,” analysts at Rabobank wrote in a note.

Mr Kwarteng outlined the government’s plan in a statement to packed parliament, promising to accelerate economic growth with a combination of tax cuts and deregulation that echoed the 1980s under Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. But the focus on lower taxes for businesses and workers comes as the government prepares to spend £60 billion over the next six months to support energy costs for the families And the BusinessThe first phase of an expansion plan to freeze the cost of gas and electricity to consumers.

“Markets react as they please,” Mr Kwarteng said in the House of Commons on Friday. “But the growth plan will soon show that we are on the right track and guiding us toward a more prosperous future.”

Investors were He looked really worried On Britain’s financial situation before details of the new government’s plan were unveiled by Mr. Kwarteng. Britain’s budget and the balance of imports and exports make it dependent on what the former central bank governor called “the kindness of strangers” to fund economic plans.

“The British pound is at risk,” analysts at Deutsche Bank warned, who for weeks have been concerned about investors losing confidence in Britain and unwilling to fund the current account deficit. “We are concerned that investor confidence in the UK’s external sustainability is rapidly eroding. The only thing that could prevent sterling from weakening is the Bank of England’s very aggressive walking cycle.”