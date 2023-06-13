June 13, 2023

British police say three dead in an accident in Nottingham

LONDON (Reuters) – Three dead people have been found in the central English city of Nottingham and a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a truck attempted to run over three other people, police said.

Police said two people were found dead on a road in the city center just after 4 a.m. (0300 GMT) before officers were alerted to another incident not far away, in which a lorry attempted to run over three people.

They are treated in the hospital.

Another man was found dead in another road outside the city centre.

“This is a horrific and tragic accident that claimed the lives of three people,” said Police Chief Kate Mennell.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man under arrest. This investigation is in its early stages and a team of investigators is working to determine exactly what happened,” he added.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and was in police custody.

Several roads have been closed and the local tram network across Nottingham suspended while the police deal with the incident.

Writing by Michael Holden; Reporting by Sarah Young and Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

