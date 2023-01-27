British newspaper: Putin talks with Taliban, Russia could get massive arms package

According to the agreement drawn up, Russia would recognize the Taliban government in Kabul, in return for which they would receive US-made weapons and combat vehicles from the Islamists.

As known: The United States provided a large amount of weapons to the Afghan National Army between 2001 and 2021, however, during the Taliban takeover, a significant part of the military equipment fell into the hands of the Islamists. The Sun writes about this: According to their information, the Taliban have about half a million American pistols and about 50,000 American military vehicles.

The published information should be treated with reservations, as there is no indication through official channels that Moscow is actually negotiating with the Taliban leadership in Kabul. At the same time, this move would be logical on one level, because besides Moscow exaggerating Washington, so to speak, they could get weapons from the Taliban, such as the M1117 armor that Ukraine has just received or has yet to receive. combat vehicle, the UH-60 medium multirole helicopter or the ScanEagle military drone.

A detailed analysis of US weapons before they go forward gives the Russians the opportunity to develop tools that will help them effectively counter the number of US military equipment used by Ukraine.

Cover image: Copyright Los Angeles Times, 2022 via Getty Images