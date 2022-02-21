British music entrepreneur and YouTube star was 31 – Deadline

Jamal EdwardsOn Sunday, an English music entrepreneur known for founding SBTV, a YouTube music channel dedicated to emerging artists in the UK, died at the age of 31.

Edwards’ company confirmed his death to the BBC. No other details were revealed about his death.

Edwards was born in Luton in 1990 and raised in Acton, West London. In 2006, he founded SBTV YouTube, a channel focused on spotting emerging artists. The channel will help launch the careers of prominent artists such as Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Dave, Skepta, Rita Ora and Stormzy.

Many credit Edwards and SBTV for helping to spread silly music in the UK and abroad. The channel currently has more than 1.2 million subscribers.

After news of the musical character’s death came, salutes pour in.

Ms Leshore wrote, “This man has helped so many artists to become what they are today including myself. He has given me opportunity after opportunity to showcase my talent from Broome to London. We need to keep his name and brand alive. It hurts, good is always He goes early.”

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, paid tribute, writing, “British music and entertainment have lost one of their brightest stars. My thoughts are with Jamal’s loved ones at this very sad time.”

Dave, also known as Santan Dave, expressed his gratitude for Edwards’ life and wrote, “Thank you for everything. Words cannot explain.”

