British intelligence says Russia is bringing more reservists closer to Ukraine

Pro-Russian separatist forces in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine on May 28, 2022.

Russia is bringing its reserve forces from across the country closer to Ukraine in preparation for future advances, according to Britain’s Ministry of Defense. Meanwhile, Moscow says it has no plans to withdraw its forces from occupied areas in southern Ukraine, and that its soldiers will dismantle Ukrainian forces in the entire Donbass region.

“Russia is moving reserve forces from across the country and assembling them near Ukraine for future offensive operations,” Britain’s Ministry of Defense wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

“It is likely that a significant proportion of the new infantry units will be deployed with MT-LB armored vehicles taken from long-term stores as the primary transport.”

The ministry said that Russia has long considered its tanks “unsuitable for most front-line infantry transport missions,” suggesting the Russians are experiencing equipment problems.

“Despite President Putin’s claim on July 07, 2022 that the Russian military “has not started” its efforts in Ukraine, many of the reinforcements are ad hoc groups, deployed with outdated or inadequate equipment,” she added.

However, Russian forces continue to bombard eastern Ukraine in the Donbass, and Russia’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Andrei Kelin, said Friday that its forces have no plans to leave the southern coastal areas they occupied in the past few months. Those include the Kherson, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhya regions, the last of which is home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

Meanwhile, Oleksiy Danilov of the National Security and Defense Council told Reuters that in the meantime, Ukrainian forces are able to slow some of Russia’s advance with advanced precision weapons from the West, but they still need more and the forces need more time to learn how to use them. Interview.

Biden administration is scheduled to announce a $400 million security assistance package for Ukraine, according to a senior defense official, spoke on condition of anonymity in order to share new details of the aid package. The official said the latest security assistance would be a combination of systems already deployed for combat and new capabilities.