British intelligence said that Putin’s military forces likely fired on the retreating Russian soldiers

Russian President Russian President Vladimir Putin On Friday, it approved the evacuation of civilians from parts of the Kherson region in southern Ukraine, saying that the civilian population should not Suffer during the most dangerous activities in the area.

However, Ukraine has said the evictions include the forcible transfer of civilians, a war crime, which Russia denies.

Meanwhile, according to a report by the British Ministry of Defense, the Russian army is likely to deploy units that threaten to shoot soldiers who plan to withdraw from Ukraine.

“Due to low morale and reluctance to fight, Russian forces may have begun deploying ‘barrier forces’ or ‘interception units”,” the ministry said.

“These units threaten to shoot their retreating soldiers to launch attacks, and they were used by Russian forces in previous battles,” the statement added.

Read also: Britain’s defense minister says Russia will run out of weapons before Ukraine does

British intelligence also reported that Russian generals likely told their commanders to use weapons against deserters.

The defense ministry said the method of shooting at deserters “likely testifies to the low quality, low morale and indiscipline of the Russian forces”.

It is also likely that the generals wanted to maintain defensive positions until death.

Last month, the New York Times released a detailed report on calls intercepted by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, talking about the large-scale atrocities they face and how upset they are. With Putin’s decision to invade.

Photo: manhhai on Flickr

Watch more from Benzinga

Never miss real-time alerts about your stocks – join Benzinga Pro Free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster and better.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.