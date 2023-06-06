British intelligence: Dissent in Putin’s inner circle reaches unprecedented level, Wagner raises hand against Russian leader

The report drew attention to the following details:
- In the past 48 hours, there has been a significant increase in fighting in many areas of the Russian-Ukrainian front, including areas that have been relatively quiet for months.
- In parallel The feud between the Wagner Group and the Russian Ministry of Defense has reached an unprecedented level. Wagner’s owner Yevgeny Prigozhin said it was the first time the military had deliberately used deadly force against Wagner units. After a skirmish, Wagner detained a platoon commander of the Russian army.
- Most of Wagner’s forces had already been withdrawn from Bahmut. As there are few reserve units in Russia,
His response to Wagner’s directives to the defense department will be a key factor in the upcoming weeks of conflict.
Cover photo: Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images
