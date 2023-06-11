June 11, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

British guards faint from the heat at the rehearsal for King Charles’ birthday parade

Muhammad 1 hour ago 2 min read

News

by Matthew Sedaka

June 10, 2023 | 5:16 p.m

God save the march.

Several British soldiers passed out on Saturday while rehearsing for the upcoming King Charles birthday parade.

at least three guards in woolen uniforms and towering bearskin hats, turned on Under the blazing sun at London’s Horse Guards Parade during a rehearsal overseen by Prince William for the upcoming parade, known as Trooping the Colour.

video Offers An overpowered trombonist tries to correct himself and play before he is turned away. In the background, another bouncer is seen being removed from the floor on a stretcher, while the band members continue their routine.

The temperature was expected to reach at least 86 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, about 15 to 20 degrees higher than normal in London in June.


The temperature was expected to reach 86 degrees on Saturday in London.
Getty Images

The guards wore woolen uniforms and bearskin hats when the heat beat them.
Getty Images

More than 1,400 soldiers of the Home Band and the King’s Royal Horse Artillery took part in Saturday’s rehearsal, known as The Colonel’s Review, where they were appraised before the formal event by the heir to the throne, also Honorary Colonel of Wales. guards.

Prince William acknowledged the harsh conditions surrounding rehearsals afterwards, tweeting his thanks to “every soldier who took part in The Colonel’s Parade this morning in the heat”.

“Tough circumstances but you all did a really good job. Thank you,” he wrote.


The Band of Colors has celebrated the birthday of the British monarch for more than 260 years.
POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The parade, which has celebrated the British monarch’s birthday for more than 260 years, will take place this year on June 17 and is overseen by King Charles III.

The Daily Mail reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumored to not be attending this year’s troupe of colors. The couple attended the show last year during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

with wire


load more…




https://nypost.com/2023/06/10/british-guards-pass-out-from-heat-at-king-charles-birthday-parade-rehearsal/?utm_source=url_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons

Copy the share URL

See also  Jason Momoa Apologizes For Pictures Of The Sistine Chapel During Fast X Break - The Hollywood Reporter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Garth Brooks Says He’ll Sell Bud Lite At New Nashville Bar — Deadline

17 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Actor and comedian Mike Batayeh passed away at the age of 52

1 day ago Muhammad
2 min read

Stream it now – Billboard

2 days ago Muhammad

You may have missed

2 min read

The Roman consul compared the Africans to apes

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

The PMA says port workers on the US West Coast have closed the Port of Seattle. The labor union denies the claim

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

British guards faint from the heat at the rehearsal for King Charles’ birthday parade

1 hour ago Muhammad
3 min read

Challenging the Basic Laws of Biology – Scientists discover realistic illusions

1 hour ago Izer