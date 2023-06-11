British guards faint from the heat at the rehearsal for King Charles’ birthday parade

News

June 10, 2023 | 5:16 p.m

God save the march.

Several British soldiers passed out on Saturday while rehearsing for the upcoming King Charles birthday parade.

at least three guards in woolen uniforms and towering bearskin hats, turned on Under the blazing sun at London’s Horse Guards Parade during a rehearsal overseen by Prince William for the upcoming parade, known as Trooping the Colour.

video Offers An overpowered trombonist tries to correct himself and play before he is turned away. In the background, another bouncer is seen being removed from the floor on a stretcher, while the band members continue their routine.

The temperature was expected to reach at least 86 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, about 15 to 20 degrees higher than normal in London in June.





The temperature was expected to reach 86 degrees on Saturday in London. Getty Images





The guards wore woolen uniforms and bearskin hats when the heat beat them. Getty Images

More than 1,400 soldiers of the Home Band and the King’s Royal Horse Artillery took part in Saturday’s rehearsal, known as The Colonel’s Review, where they were appraised before the formal event by the heir to the throne, also Honorary Colonel of Wales. guards.

Prince William acknowledged the harsh conditions surrounding rehearsals afterwards, tweeting his thanks to “every soldier who took part in The Colonel’s Parade this morning in the heat”.

“Tough circumstances but you all did a really good job. Thank you,” he wrote.





The Band of Colors has celebrated the birthday of the British monarch for more than 260 years. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The parade, which has celebrated the British monarch’s birthday for more than 260 years, will take place this year on June 17 and is overseen by King Charles III.

The Daily Mail reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumored to not be attending this year’s troupe of colors. The couple attended the show last year during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

