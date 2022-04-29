British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe offers $5.3 billion to buy Chelsea Football Club

The sale of the English Premier League soccer team Chelsea, which began when the British government imposed sanctions on its Russian owner for his ties to the Kremlin, was the most unusual sale of the team in the modern history of the sport. On Friday, it suddenly became even more confusing, after one of Britain’s richest men entered the fray with a daring attempt to upend a process that seemed to be coming to an end.

The bid by Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire CEO of chemical giant Ineos, was valued at $5.3 billion, and would represent the highest price ever paid for a sports team. Her arrival disrupted the sale that had been taking weeks; – Doubting the possibility of a quick and clean transfer of ownership; And introduce new drama into the future of one of the world’s richest and most successful football clubs.

By the end of the day, in fact, it wasn’t clear whether Ratcliffe’s offer would be successful, or whether it would be welcome.

According to multiple reports published Friday citing anonymous sources, a different bid led by part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Todd Boehly, has been given exclusive rights to negotiate his purchase of the team. The New York Times has been unable to confirm this status, even with at least one other property group asserting that they have been told they are out of the competition.