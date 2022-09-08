Britain’s Liz Truss will unleash billions of pounds to help with energy bills

Newly elected British Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to announce a multi-billion pound stimulus package to help people with higher energy prices.

LONDON – New British Prime Minister Liz Truss is set to announce a tens of billions of pounds package to help people pay energy bills on Thursday, but there are concerns about how it will be funded.

The policy announcement is expected to freeze the energy price either at its current level or at £2,500 ($2,870). As it currently stands, the cap that comes into effect next month will raise the average energy bill from £1,971 to £3,549 a year.

In her first speech as prime minister Tuesday night, Truss said she would deal with the energy crisis caused by Putin’s war. “I will take action this week to deal with energy bills and secure future energy supplies,” she said.

The announcement is set to come to more than 170,000 people in the UK Plan to cancel their energy bill payments On October 1, protesting against Increasing the ceiling on energy prices.

The Number of people suffering from lack of fuel In Britain, which is defined as not being able to adequately heat a home, 12 million households (42%) will hit this winter if financial support is not provided, according to the End Fuel Poverty Coalition campaign group.

180 billion pounds of support?

The exact details of the package have not yet been revealed. Initial forecasts suggested it could be around £100 billion of support, but the latest estimate from Deutsche Bank said it could be closer to £200 billion.

The bank raised its forecast as reports suggested the energy bill would be frozen at £2,500, “a much lower amount” than the bank had expected, it said in a research note on Wednesday.

Reports also indicate that a £40 billion package will be put in place to support businesses in energy costs, according to the bank, bringing the total expected support measures to £180 billion.

It was initially expected that the support would be available only to families.

According to Deutsche Bank, the figure is close to half the amount spent on providing financial support during the Covid-19 pandemic and just over 8% of GDP. It estimates the freeze will be in effect from October.

‘Bill will eventually fall on the taxpayer’

The package that will be advertised by Truss may not differ much from the package A plan proposed by the opposition Labor Party On August 14.

The main difference is that Labor has proposed financing the move through an unexpected tax on oil and gas companies – something the new prime minister has ruled out.

“I am against an unexpected tax,” Truss told the House of Commons during her first questioning session with fellow lawmakers on Wednesday.

“I think it is wrong to put companies off investing in the UK as we need to grow the economy,” she said.

Growing Britain’s economy through “tax cuts and reforms” was one of three key mandates the new prime minister outlined in her first speech on Tuesday night.

Others were tackling the energy crisis and improving Britain’s National Health Service.

The new energy package is likely to be financed by additional government borrowing, but the effects of the financial support could last for decades to come, according to Christopher Dembek, head of macro analysis at Saxo Bank.

“It will have to follow only one path: open the door to a massive stimulus package and, once the crisis is settled, raise taxes,” Dembek said.