Britain re-emerges for massive tidal power plan amid Ukraine crisis

An aerial view of the Severn Estuary from 2010. Jimmy Cooper | Sspl | Getty Images

An independent UK commission will review the possibility of using the estuary of the River Severn, a large body of water between England and Wales, to harness tidal energy. The commission will be formed by the Western Gateway Regional Comprehensive Partnership, which covers West England and South Wales. “It’s time to look again at what could be an incredible source of clean, green energy on our doorstep,” Jane Maud, vice president of partnership and president of the Newport City Council, said in a statement Tuesday. Maud added that the commission “will have the expertise and independence it needs to explore whether the use of the Severn estuary to create sustainable energy is feasible and viable.” Catherine Bennett, president of the West Gate Partnership, said it’s been known for some time that Severn has “enormous potential to create clean renewable energy.” According to a research published by the Institute of Civil Engineers in 2016, The output from the Severn tidal range could be around 25 TWh per year, or “about 7% of UK energy needs.”

While there is enthusiasm about the prospects for tidal power, the latest offering is in its very early stages and any project would require significant levels of investment. “No decisions have been made about what a potential Severn power solution might look like or whether any development will be developed,” Western Gateway Partnership said. The idea of ​​harnessing the tides at the Severn Estuary for power generation has been mooted for many years. This is because the tidal range – a term referring to Elevation difference between tides – It is one of the largest in the world, reaching a height of 14 meters. See also Elon Musk tells Zelensky that more Internet stations for SpaceX are on the way Despite this huge resource, the projects never started. Back in 2010, the UK government said it “does not see a strategic case to introduce the Severn tidal power scheme in the near term”. The government added that “the costs and risks for the taxpayer and energy consumer would be prohibitive compared to other low-carbon energy options.”

