Brigoxin sent a message: Wagner will start again soon

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s latest video shows the mercenary boss welcoming his fighters to Belarus while saying they won’t take part in the war in Ukraine.

In a video posted on Telegram by the Wagner chief’s press service, a Prigozhin look-alike greets his fighters and adds:

We fought honestly. You have done a lot for Russia. What is happening in front is a shame we have to intervene.

Prigogine then warned his men to be on good terms with the local population and instructed them to train with the Belarusian army and gather their strength for “a new expedition to Africa”. Of the war in Ukraine, he said, perhaps they will return one day, “when they are convinced that we will not humiliate ourselves.”

There are questions

Wagner’s alleged move to Africa raises further questions, for example, whether 30-40 thousand incarcerated criminals and newly recruited staff of the militant group were going to Africa, or only a few thousand before the war. An interesting question is also how much the conscripted Russian men could do to get away.

(Guardian)