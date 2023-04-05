April 5, 2023

Bridesmaids sparked outrage after cutting their dresses during the reception

published: 2023-04-05 T12:13:00

updated: 2023-04-05 T12:13:11

A viral video of bridesmaids cutting their dresses during a wedding reception has TikTok viewers divided.

Emma Content Creator (emma.league) Post a clip of herself and the other bridesmaids at a wedding party cutting their long, pale pink, knee-length dresses.

“When all the bridesmaids decided we were going to cut our dresses after the reception started,” she captioned the post, which went viral with 12.5 million views.

In the video, they are seen smiling and laughing, with some joking that they wouldn’t dance depending on how short their dresses were.

But while the bridesmaids didn’t see it as a big deal, many viewers objected to having drastic alterations to their gowns, while others worried about how the bride would react.

TikTok is divided on dress alterations

“Those dresses cost a lot to throw away like that. No way,” commented one TikTok user.

Another wrote, “Please tell me the bride knew that and was ok with it,” to which Emma replied that she did and was ok with making the changes.

in tracking, a TikToker showed bridesmaids dancing and enjoying the reception with the bride after cutting the dress. However, commentators remain divided on whether dress alterations were the right choice.

“I’m going to be pissed – the end result looks bad,” said one user. Another added, “Wild and crazy bridesmaids stole the bride’s attention with crazy antics.”

A third wrote, “If I were the bride I paid for, I wouldn’t be so happy.”

But others praised the bridesmaids and said last-minute changes were a good idea.

“That’s a clever idea. Nobody ever wears a bridesmaid dress again, anyway,” another commented.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, be sure to check out our hub.

