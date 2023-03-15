Brian May, lead guitarist for Queen, receives a knighthood from King Charles III

London (CNN) Legendary rock guitarist Brian May Received a knighthood from Britain King Charles III.

Mai who was a founding member of the band queenwill now be known as Sir Brian, after his enthronement ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

May has been recognized for her services to music and charities.

The star was awarded a Knight Bachelor for his services to music and charities. He attended the ceremony alongside his wife, Anita Dobson, former star of the long-running British TV series ‘EastEnders’.

congratulations online a tweet From the Queen’s official account it said: “Stand up Sir Brian May

“Brian was installed as a Knight of the Realm today at Buckingham Palace. His Royal Highness King Charles has presented Brian with a knighthood.

“Congratulations, Sir Brian!”

Brian May performed during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Gala in front of Buckingham Palace last year.

There was also a post on The official Twitter account of the royal family Around the event, May is pictured alongside British saxophonist Yolanda Brown, who is also honored.

May, 75, was one of more than 1,000 people honored in King Charles III’s first New Year’s Tributes list, which was announced in December 2022.

In addition to performing with Queen since the 1970s, May is also an astrophysicist. in astrophysics from Imperial College London in 2007 after taking a break from his studies in the 1970s to focus on the band.

He is also a strong supporter of animal rights and a critic of hunting. In 2010, he formed an organization called the Save Me Trust, to campaign against fox hunting and badger slaughter in the UK.

May is not the only member of the Queen to be given a royal title. Drummer Roger Taylor was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2020. May was previously made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2005.

May is best known for performing “God Save the Queen” from the roof of Buckingham Palace for the Golden Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in 2002.

Twenty years later, he sang with the Queen at the King’s own Platinum Jubilee Concert.