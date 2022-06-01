Brian Grace: ESPN got a bigger fish in Troy Aikman, got a new shot with 49 players

Getty Images

Brian Grace landed on his feet when he left ESPN Monday Night Football booth, to become the new head coach for the 49ers’ quarterbacks. But he admits that as much as he looks forward to that new opportunity, ESPN also wanted to move on from it.

Griese realizes that when ESPN was able to attract Troy Aikman as its new analyst, that meant he was out of work. Fortunately for him, he found a good one.

“I got to a point where I needed a new challenge,” Griese said. “That, along with the moment when ESPN decided to go in a different direction – I’m not saying they didn’t – but they got a bigger fish. I understand the dynamics of that. I’ve always known that possibility and maybe possibility existed. But I did it at the highest level for a while. Two years ago, and loved every minute of it. So I had a decision to make at that point. This opportunity came up, and it was a challenge I wanted to run towards and not far from. I’m excited about it. I was rejuvenated when I had the opportunity to come back into the arena to compete and win and lose and lead and be Part of something bigger than you. This is a real gift.”

Gracie has never coached before, but said he is involved in coaching the 49ers’ quarterbacks and has no higher aspirations in trying to get a bigger coaching job in the future. After losing his last job, he is satisfied with his new job.