CHICAGO — If you’re still on the fence about the 2023 Marlins, it might be time to join the club in faith.
For the second time in as many games, the Marlins rallied in the ninth inning to shock the White Sox, this 6-5 victory Sunday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field. Miami recorded its 20th comeback win of the season — the third-most in the Majors — to snap the weekend series that opened an ongoing three-city trip to Seattle on Monday.
The Marlins also improved to 17-5 in one-run games this season, with a . 773 winning percentage. This is the highest winning percentage in one-run games by any team in MLB’s Modern Era (since 1900).
Jorge Soler said through translator Luis Durante Jr.: “It’s one of the beautiful things I’ve experienced in my career – to be with a team like this, the way we play.” Believe in us, but we believe in him. We will continue to play our ball.”
After the Marlins went 5–1 in the eighth, he scored five unanswered runs in the final two innings to upset the White Sox’ 97% win probability. It started when Soller and Garrett Cooper went eighth.
Soler, who sat out two games earlier in the week due to a sore right thumb, continued to make a strong case for inclusion in the 2023 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. He hit a pair of hit singles in his third game of the season. A two-time World Series champion with the Cubs and Braves, Soler tied Aaron Judge for second-longest balls (19) in the Majors in 2023.
Cooper, who missed time due to vestibular issues, has struggled to get going since his return (a . 181 average in 20 games entered Sunday). Cooper also had a left elbow scare during Friday’s opener due to a collision at first base, but scored the leadoff hit on Saturday’s rally and contributed a homer on Sunday that narrowed the lead to 5-3.
“You can see what [Soler] He does when he’s healthy,” said manager Skip Schumacher. “He’s an impact bat that changes the score. Cooper, we need him healthy, because when he’s healthy, he’s a mid-order bat.”
With three teams remaining, an unexpected source kept the Miami magic alive.
Jean Segura entered ninth with 213 home runs this season, third most in the Majors. He last penned in was on September 16, 2022, as a member of the Phillies—this was before 255 plate appearances. But he sent a hanging slide off Kendall Graveman off the foul pole in left field to make it a one-ball game.
“I felt like we walked in at the time, the way they were cheering,” said Shoemaker. “I was like, ‘We’re still down. I didn’t say it, but I felt it.
Bryan De La Cruz doubled down the line after third baseman Yoán Moncada dived. Davis scored easily, but runner John Bertie fumbled third. Fortunately, he recovered and beat the mark at home to get the go-ahead.
“Resilience, hard work, trying to get out there and be competitive all the time,” said Soler, who gets some credit alongside fellow veteran and world championship champion Yuli Guryel for fostering a positive mindset. “We’ve been doing it for a long time already. As a team, we want to play to the end and never give up. There are some guys who have been saying we want a nice ride. Segura hits a home run, we’d call it before the run. And then, De La also told us that he He wants that bat, he had that, and he’s been successful too.”
Along with Soler, De La Cruz should receive All-Star consideration. Sunday marked the fourth time he has driven in six games in as many runs. De La Cruz was so excited to be handed it in the clutch that he broke his necklace with a picture of his kids on it.
“Before any success, I have to thank God for this opportunity and success,” De la Cruz said via Durante. “I could feel the adrenaline of the game’s momentum flowing all over the place, and I told the players I wanted to be a batsman, I wanted to be like the hero of the game.”
