Brian De La Cruz, Jean Segura Power Marlins win

Soler, who sat out two games earlier in the week due to a sore right thumb, continued to make a strong case for inclusion in the 2023 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. He hit a pair of hit singles in his third game of the season. Two-time World Series champion with the Cubs and Braves, Soler is tied with Aaron Judge for the second longest long ball (19) in the 2023 championship game.

Cooper, who missed time with vestibular problems, has struggled to get going since his return (averaging 181 in 20 tackle games on Sunday.) Cooper also had a left elbow scar during Friday's series opener when hitting first base, but he Progress scored a walk-off single on Saturday and a homer on Sunday cut the deficit to 5-3.



"You Can See What [Soler] He does when he's healthy," said manager Skip Schumacher. "He's an effect bat that changes the score. Cooper, we need him healthy, because when he's healthy, he's a bat in the middle of the order."

With three teams remaining, an unlikely source kept the Miami magic going.



Jean Segura She entered ninth with 213 home runs this season, third in the Majors. He last penned in was on September 16, 2022, as a member of the Phillies—this was before 255 plate appearances. But he sent a hanging pass from Kendall Graveman off the left foul pole to make it a one-run ball game.

"I felt like we were going back then, the way they were cheering," Schumacher said, "I was like, 'We're still down.' I didn't say it, but I felt it."

\ n don’t worry, skip it.



After Homer Segura, Nick Fortis landline f Jonathan Davis I got on the catcher’s tackle. Just as the club capitalized on a Tim Anderson foul on Saturday, Miami made Chicago pay again. despite of Louis Araz Flying out, Soler worked his walk to set up double slams.



Brian De La Cruz He doubled down the line after third baseman Yoán Moncada dived. Davis scored easily, but he is a pinch runner John Bertie The third round faltered. Fortunately, he bounced back and beat the mark at home for the go-ahead run.

"Resilience, hard work, trying to get out there and being competitive all the time," said Soler, who gets some of the credit alongside his veteran teammate and world championship champion. Yuli Gurel In order to promote a positive mindset. "We've been doing it for a long time already. As a team, we want to play until the end and never give up. There are some guys who've been saying we want a nice ride. Segura hits a home run, we'd call it before the run. And then, De La also told us he He wants it, he had it, and he's been successful, too.



Along with Soler, De La Cruz should receive All-Star consideration. Sunday was the fourth time he drove in six games in as many runs. De La Cruz was So excited to hand over the bag that he broke his necklace with his children's picture on it.

"Before any success, I have to thank God for This opportunity and success. "I could feel the adrenaline of the game's momentum flowing all over the place, and I told the players I wanted to understand that, I wanted to be like the hero of the game."

CHICAGO – IF YOU'RE WHAT Still on the fence about the Marlins in 2023, it might be time to join the club in faith.

For the second time in as many games, the Marlins rallied in the ninth inning to shock the White Sox, this one of their 6 5 victory Sunday afternoon

