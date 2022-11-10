Brezhnev was brought back from the dead several times

Then the leader of the Soviet Union, Leonid Ilyich Brezhnev Born in Kamenskoye in 1906, his nationality was listed in official documents as Ukrainian and later Russian. He worked as a factory worker, surveyor, heater and locksmith while attending metallurgical college. He joined the Communist Party in 1931, became a full-time party worker in 1937, and became the district party secretary two years later. He served as a political officer in World War II and for a time was the general secretary of the party Nikita Khrushchev Co-writes MTI.

After the war, he continued his party work as first secretary of the district, advanced well in the ranks, and in 1953 he became deputy head of the Main Political Committee of the Soviet Army and Navy:

He was one of the ten generals Stalin After his death, in June 1953, he was arrested Lawrence Beria.

The conservative turn

He was elected to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (SZKP KB), the highest leadership of the party, in 1957, and three years later, as a confidant of Khrushchev, he became chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Council. Joint Organization of Heads of State.

Four years later, he joined the organization aimed at overthrowing Khrushchev, and after the success of the coup, he became the first secretary of the Central Committee of the CPSU. According to a report by MTI, he was preferred by his colleagues to be a temporary figure, and during power struggles he placed his own people in key positions, overshadowing his potential rivals.

At the height of power, Brezhnev made a conservative turn and put an end to Khrushchev’s “bank”. Its main support was the party nomenclature, which rejected all reforms and sought to preserve only its power and privileges, and reduced the state administration to an obedient executor of the decisions of the party organs. Already in 1965, he declared that the Soviet Union considered the “friendly socialist countries” its sphere of interest, and that if socialism was threatened in one of them, it was a common cause for all socialist countries.

This, the Brezhnev Doctrine, provided the ideological basis for the military repression of the 1968 Prague Spring, and the armed intervention was almost repeated during the crisis in Poland in 1980.

Stagnation and the death of Brezhnev

Conservatism, aversion to reforms and inability to renew, pushed the Soviet Union down a path of stagnation and decline. Economic problems became more and more apparent, the technological gap with the West grew, shortages became permanent, and corruption prevailed, which is why the Brezhnev era is known as the Stagnation. From 1975, the health of the party’s general secretary and state leader deteriorated more and more dramatically.

He was brought back from the state of medical death several times and he could no longer work for more than 2-3 hours a day.

He suffered from general neuro-psychological weakness and cerebral arteriosclerosis, and developed a kind of drug addiction. He made his last public appearance on November 7, 1982, greeting marchers for several hours. The third General Secretary of the Communist Party of Hungary died of a heart attack three days later, on November 10, 1982, the next day the news was announced.