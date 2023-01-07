BREAKING: Samsung confirms the Galaxy S23 launch date on its website

after a series of Leaks and rumors surrounding the Galaxy S23 Samsung series has Confirmed Galaxy S23 launch date. The company revealed the information via its website, and it is pretty much certain that the South Korean company will launch the Galaxy S23 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 – Part 1 event.

to me Samsung’s location for the Colombian marketThe next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on February 1, 2023. The tagline for the event reads, “Epic moments are coming.The promotional image also reveals the three rear cameras of the Galaxy S23 series, which feature individual rings around them, similar to what we’ve seen in leaked renders.

According to previous reports, the Galaxy S23 series could go on sale by the second week of February 2023. Samsung The prices of its new phones may not increase compared to the Galaxy S22 series. However, nothing can be confirmed until the South Korean company makes it official. As usual, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be broadcast live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and the Samsung YouTube channel.

The Galaxy S23 series is expected to feature a faster version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. All devices in the lineup – Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra – will run Android 13 out of the box.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is rumored to feature a 200MP main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide camera with autofocus, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ could have a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus, and a 10x telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. All three phones are rumored to feature a 12MP selfie camera with OIS and autofocus.

The Galaxy S23 is said to be powered by a 3,900mAh battery, while the Galaxy S23+ has a 4,700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging. All phones support fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Other features of the phone include 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, a USB Type-C port, stereo speakers, and an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.