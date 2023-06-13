June 13, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Brazilian President: No Military Solution to Russia-Ukraine War

Arzu 23 mins ago 1 min read

“More diplomacy and less military intervention is needed in Ukraine, but also in Palestine and Yemen,” the Brazilian head of state stressed. “The principles of international law bind all,” he added.

Van der Leyen spoke how The European Union is ready to invest 10 billion euros in Latin American countries, above all in projects related to climate protection, environmentally friendly energy and the development of digital technologies.In exchange for cooperation in the mining of rare earth metals needed for “green” conversion.

The head of the European Commission expressed hope that Brazil would back Brussels’ stance on the conflict in Ukraine, and blamed Russia for the South American country’s energy and fertilizer supply problems.

He emphasized that the European Union has invested two billion euros in the production of green hydrogen in Brazil and another 430 million euros in the protection of tropical rainforests. In addition, he promised commercial cooperation, which would serve the “re-industrialization of Brazil.”

Van der Leyen also expressed his hope that a free trade agreement between the South American Common Market (Mercosur) and the European Union will be finalized this year, with no progress since 2019, mainly due to EU concerns over deforestation. Amazon.

At the same time, Lula da Silva opposed an annexation of the EU treaty. According to the Brazilian president, these include obligations that could lead to economic sanctions if the terms of the agreement are violated.

Cover image: Getty Images

See also  Putin Gets Hard in Ukraine - Will a New, Inhumane Tactic Really Bring Victory to the Russians?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

It was revealed where foreigners come to Hungary from

16 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index Sunday News Summary.

1 day ago Arzu
2 min read

Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers fell

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

Brazilian President: No Military Solution to Russia-Ukraine War

23 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

PacifiCorp may be on the hook for billions after jury verdict in devastating Oregon wildfires

25 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Pat Sajak to Leave ‘Wheel of Fortune’ in 2024 – The Hollywood Reporter

28 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

Venus and the beehive! Together on the 12th and 13th of June

34 mins ago Izer