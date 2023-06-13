Brazilian President: No Military Solution to Russia-Ukraine War

“More diplomacy and less military intervention is needed in Ukraine, but also in Palestine and Yemen,” the Brazilian head of state stressed. “The principles of international law bind all,” he added.

Van der Leyen spoke how The European Union is ready to invest 10 billion euros in Latin American countries, above all in projects related to climate protection, environmentally friendly energy and the development of digital technologies.In exchange for cooperation in the mining of rare earth metals needed for “green” conversion.

The head of the European Commission expressed hope that Brazil would back Brussels’ stance on the conflict in Ukraine, and blamed Russia for the South American country’s energy and fertilizer supply problems.

He emphasized that the European Union has invested two billion euros in the production of green hydrogen in Brazil and another 430 million euros in the protection of tropical rainforests. In addition, he promised commercial cooperation, which would serve the “re-industrialization of Brazil.”

Van der Leyen also expressed his hope that a free trade agreement between the South American Common Market (Mercosur) and the European Union will be finalized this year, with no progress since 2019, mainly due to EU concerns over deforestation. Amazon.

At the same time, Lula da Silva opposed an annexation of the EU treaty. According to the Brazilian president, these include obligations that could lead to economic sanctions if the terms of the agreement are violated.

