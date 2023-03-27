Braves reveal City Connect uniforms

NORTH PORT, FL – The Braves will debut a new look when they don a Nike City Connect jersey during every Saturday of their home games this year.
The new jerseys — revealed by the club Monday morning — will debut when the Braves host the Padres on April 8, the 49th anniversary of Hank Aaron hitting his record 715th home run.
In honor of the iconic legend, this jersey resembles the design worn by the Braves in 1974, the year Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s home run record.
“The Atlanta Braves are proud to honor Hank Aaron at Jersey City Connect,” said Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller. “We are grateful to Nike, who collaborated with us on the designs as we recognize the impact Hank continues to have on our organization while also celebrating the Braves’ role in our community.”
The Nike Atlanta Braves City Connect kit goes on sale Saturday at the Braves Clubhouse store in Truist Park, along with Nike.com, the Nike app, local Nike stores, and the MLB Flagship (NYC) store, mlbshop.com Locate retail locations. A-List members will have first-time access at 10am to the Braves Clubhouse Store before it opens to the public at 11am for fans to visit. Braves.com/clubhousestore For additional information, including store hours.
A portion of the proceeds from the Nike Atlanta Braves City Connect kit purchased at the Braves Clubhouse Store in Truist Park will benefit the Henry Louis Aaron Fund. Founded in 2021 under the banner of the Atlanta Braves Foundation, the Henry Louis Aaron Fund supports Aaron’s lifelong passion for increasing minority participation in baseball on and off the field and invests in creating opportunities for diverse entrepreneurs and minority-owned small businesses.
The Nike MLB City Connect program was created in 2021 to celebrate the relationship between each club and its city. This uniform series explores the character, values, and customs that make each community and its inhabitants unique. Nike and MLB clubs have teamed up to design jerseys inspired by their cities to energize longtime baseball fans and invite more people to the game, expanding the future of the sport.
The Braves, Rangers, Mariners, Reds, Pirates and Orioles will all be wearing City Connect jerseys for the first time this year.
