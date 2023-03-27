March 27, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Braves reveal City Connect uniforms

Emet 2 hours ago 2 min read

NORTH PORT, FL – The Braves will debut a new look when they don a Nike City Connect jersey during every Saturday of their home games this year.

The new jerseys — revealed by the club Monday morning — will debut when the Braves host the Padres on April 8, the 49th anniversary of Hank Aaron hitting his record 715th home run.

In honor of the iconic legend, this jersey resembles the design worn by the Braves in 1974, the year Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s home run record.

“The Atlanta Braves are proud to honor Hank Aaron at Jersey City Connect,” said Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller. “We are grateful to Nike, who collaborated with us on the designs as we recognize the impact Hank continues to have on our organization while also celebrating the Braves’ role in our community.”

The Nike Atlanta Braves City Connect kit goes on sale Saturday at the Braves Clubhouse store in Truist Park, along with Nike.com, the Nike app, local Nike stores, and the MLB Flagship (NYC) store, mlbshop.com Locate retail locations. A-List members will have first-time access at 10am to the Braves Clubhouse Store before it opens to the public at 11am for fans to visit. Braves.com/clubhousestore For additional information, including store hours.

A portion of the proceeds from the Nike Atlanta Braves City Connect kit purchased at the Braves Clubhouse Store in Truist Park will benefit the Henry Louis Aaron Fund. Founded in 2021 under the banner of the Atlanta Braves Foundation, the Henry Louis Aaron Fund supports Aaron’s lifelong passion for increasing minority participation in baseball on and off the field and invests in creating opportunities for diverse entrepreneurs and minority-owned small businesses.

See also  The Bengals finish the Bills' season with Dammar Hamlin in attendance

The Nike MLB City Connect program was created in 2021 to celebrate the relationship between each club and its city. This uniform series explores the character, values, and customs that make each community and its inhabitants unique. Nike and MLB clubs have teamed up to design jerseys inspired by their cities to energize longtime baseball fans and invite more people to the game, expanding the future of the sport.

The Braves, Rangers, Mariners, Reds, Pirates and Orioles will all be wearing City Connect jerseys for the first time this year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

7 min read

Portland Trail Blazers’ Shedon Sharp comes up short in a valiant effort against the Oklahoma City Thunder

10 hours ago Emet
2 min read

2023 WGC-Dell Match Play Leaderboard: Live Updates, Golf Scores, and PGA Tour Coverage

18 hours ago Emet
7 min read

Bruins, Canis East Finals preview?

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

6 min read

The EU is getting tougher because of sanctions, and Hungary is also among the targets

58 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

The first citizens to get hold of a failed Silicon Valley bank

59 mins ago Izer
1 min read

PETA tells Amazon to stop photographing with animals after the horse dies in the Rings of Power set

1 hour ago Muhammad
3 min read

The blue-ringed octopus, one of the most venomous animals on Earth, has bitten a woman several times

1 hour ago Izer