Brave search engine lets you customize your results

Brave Search has been launched A new feature that gives you a way to create or apply custom filters that change the way their results are arranged. It’s called “Goggles,” and it can help reveal sources you might not immediately find on traditional search engines like Google.

Brave has some demos ready for users to try out today, including those that prioritize posts from smaller tech blogs and filter posts from over 1,000 viewing sites on the web. There’s even a Goggle to exclude posts from Pinterest – because Brave clearly knows the frustration of trying to find an image and get a Pinterest post without a source. Brave says these Goggles are for illustrative purposes only, and developers can expand or fork them. It will start deleting these Goggles once users start coming up with their own product, but I hope Pinterest stays consistent.

While Brave says his engine, It is independent of entities such as Google and Bing, “does not have editorial biases”, which does not change the fact that there are biases inherently present in all algorithms. Goggles aim to mitigate this, essentially letting you help shape what those biases are.

After trying the feature myself, I was impressed with how well it actually works. I searched for “AirPods Pro review” with the “Tech Blogs” filter turned on, and a bunch of indie blogs came up – the edge Not found anywhere. For comparison, I searched for the same thing on Google and saw this the edge appeared on the first page of results.

But I was a bit disappointed to find that creating your own Goggles isn’t as easy as I thought – I was thinking here that you can switch between a bunch of filters or just enter your keywords. Well, it turns out there is some coding involved; Developers can read on the tool on github. For now, I’ll wait for someone to come up with a Goggle that allows me to view articles only from satirical sources.

In addition to launching Goggles, Brave also announced that its search engine is out of beta and that it has already seen 2.5 billion searches over the past year. Brave quickly became the Swiss army knife of search engines (at least in my opinion). He. She New Discussions feature rolled out in April Which started by eliminating the need for users to append ‘Reddit’ to the end of their searches – now showing results from Reddit for related queries.