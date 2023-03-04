Brain-powered computers may be the way of the future

(CNN) The human brain is unparalleled in its ability to process information.

Sure, we have days when our minds don’t feel very lively. But the extraordinary 3-pound organ is still capable of things that supercomputers and robots can’t.

The human brain has evolved to comprise billions of neurons, enabling us to learn and make complex logical decisions. We can look at two different animals, such as a cat and a dog, and tell them apart, while the computer struggles with the task.

Advances in artificial intelligence have led some to wonder when computers will cross the line separating humans from technology, like the sentient computer HAL 9000 from the science fiction novel and movie “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

To date, no form of artificial intelligence has made such a leap toward humanity. But there might be a new game in town.

Back to the future

Networks of brain organoids could one day be used to support biocomputers.

A new field called organic intelligence could be the basis for computers powered by human brain cells.

Brain organoids grown in the lab — dubbed “intelligence in a dish” — are pen-point-sized cell cultures containing neurons capable of performing brain-like functions.

Researchers announced Tuesday their plan to eventually use brain organoids to create energy-efficient “biocomputers” that rival today’s supercomputers and may revolutionize pharmaceutical testing for diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

But biological devices come with a variety of ethical concerns, including whether Organisms can achieve consciousness or sentience or feel pain.

Gravity defying

A Russian spacecraft intended to return cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petlin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio to Earth has successfully docked outside the International Space Station.

The trio travel to the space station in September, but they become so Stranded without a way home After the original capsule had a coolant leak. The crew will return to Earth later this year.

Meanwhile, Crew-6, including two NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates, He arrived at the orbiting laboratory on Friday.

said Sultan Al Neyadi, who will become the first Emirati astronaut to complete a long stay in space Bring a special treat to share With crew members of the International Space Station.

innovations

Equipped camels race with robotic riders in the Al Marmoom Heritage Village in Dubai in April 2021.

Camels dominate Dubai, where they compete in camel competitions and races.

Humpbacked animals, ancient cultural symbols of the Emirati way of life, are so revered that camel cloning has become a thriving industry in the Gulf city.

Dr. Nizar Ahmed Wani, who in 2009 created the world’s first cloned camel, is the scientific director of the Center for Reproductive Biotechnology, where dozens of clones are produced each year.

Clones are copied from Beauty “beauty queens”, who are known for their distinctive drooping lips Long necks, elite runners. But scientists may also use the technology to save an endangered species of wild camel.

Wild Kingdom

Scientists have found something unusual Hummingbird with shimmering golden throat feathers In the Cordillera Azul National Park in Peru. But what the researchers thought was a new species with a complex family history.

It turns out that the hummingbird was a hybrid that was produced when two species of pink-throated rhinoceros came together. But how was the two-tone pink gold created?

The unlikely color evolution likely took place over millions of years — and the researchers just happened to be in the right place at the right time to see it.

night sky

The ring-like shell is all that remains of a supernova that lit up the sky more than 1,800 years ago.

Over 1,800 years ago, a bright new light appeared in the evening sky. Chinese astronomers recorded their observations of the “guest star,” which lingered for eight months before fading from view.

This event is the first recorded supernova in human history. Now, I’ve taken a new telescope photo A thin, ring-like remnant of a stellar explosion On a background of glowing stars.

Meanwhile, as the sun becomes more active, skywatchers notice an uptick in stunning light shows like the Northern Hemisphere’s Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere’s Australian Aurora.

Even if you don’t live far north or south, keep an eye out because dancing lights are there Appearing in unexpected places.

Take note

Share these highlights with a friend to showcase your knowledge:

– A scientist was running errands when he spotted a giant flying bug on the side of a supermarket. His discovery turned out to be An incredibly rare insect from the Jurassic period.

– the The Hubble Space Telescope captured a movie of what happened after the DART spacecraft collided with the asteroid Dimorphos, revealing how the space rock formed a tail after the September impact.

Newly discovered chemicals so deadly to fungi that researchers are inspired Name them after actor Keanu Reeves As a nod to his fierce roles in movies like ‘John Wick’ and ‘The Matrix’.