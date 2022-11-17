Exclusive: Steven Spielberg Looks like he’s found Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper He closed a deal to play a no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the remake of the original bulit The story revolves around the classic character played by Stephen McQueen in the 1968 action thriller, which was made at Warner Bros. Pictures. Cooper will also produce the pic with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristi Macosko-Krieger (marking their second collaboration after bandleader artist)with Josh Singer On the board to write text. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad, and granddaughter, Molly McQueen, will produce the new movie.

Sources insist that this is not a remake of the original movie but rather a new idea centered around the character. In the original film, Frank Bullitt is a no-nonsense San Francisco cop searching for the mob boss who killed his witness. The film is considered one of McQueen’s most iconic roles, and offers one of the most famous car chase scenes in cinema history. The sources also add that the movie is still under development.

Steve McQueen in Bullitt Everett group

While Cooper’s deal only recently closed, he and Spielberg have been talking about the character and what a new take on the story would look like to go back to the pandemic when everyone else was stuck in quarantine with nothing but time. Cooper and Spielberg have been trying for years to collaborate on something way back when the legendary director approached Cooper in directing American sniper (Spielberg eventually moved on and Clint Eastwood stepped in to direct the film.) with Musical band leaderSpielberg had been developing it for years and came close to directing himself but only after Cooper became amazed at it a star is born, Spielberg felt Cooper was better suited to not only star in the film but to direct the love story as well (Spielberg still serves as a producer on the film with Macosko Krieger, Martin Scorsese, Fred Berner, and Amy Durning).

Cooper is currently in post-production on bandleader artist, which he also co-wrote, directed, produced, and starred in alongside Carey Mulligan. Netflix will release the film in 2023. With 9 Academy Award nominations for both acting and production, Cooper is one of the few actors/directors who manages to combine critical acclaim with box office success. Cooper is represented by Range Media Partners.