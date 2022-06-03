June 4, 2022

Brad Johnson obituary: Melrose Place actor ‘Always’ dies at 62, report says

FORT WORTH, Texas (CABC) – The actor known for his roles in Steven Spielberg’s “Always” and the popular TV series “Melrose Place”, Brad Johnson, has died at the age of 62, according to the British Guardian newspaper. The Hollywood Reporter.

Johnson, the former rodeo and “Marlboro Man,” died February 18 in Fort Worth, Texas, from complications from COVID-19, his representative, Linda McAllister, told the trade magazine. His death was not announced until this week.

“Although he took it very early, he lived life to the fullest and taught his children to do the same,” his family said in a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter. “Brad greatly enjoyed improving and enhancing the land, in a way that preserves and respects its natural beauty. He always felt at home in the great outdoors, and his passion for the land was evident. As much as he loved cowboys, hunting and the land, Brad loved nothing more than his family.”

according to His IMBD pageJohnson had a long career in television that began in the mid-1980s that also included parts in several films. The list of his acting works included the series “Need Blessing: The Story of My Life and Times”, “Soldier of Fortune” and “House of Justice”.

