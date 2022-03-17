March 17, 2022

Boys star Karen Fukuhara says she was assaulted in a hate crime

Karen Fukuharawho is best known for starring in “The Boys” on Amazon Prime Video, says she was the victim of an anti-Asian hate crime.

Karen says the alleged attack went down on Wednesday and came out of nowhere. She says she was walking down the street to pick up some coffee in a café when a passerby randomly hit her in the back of the head while they were walking next to each other… She did not mention the location of the alleged attack.

The actress says she did not make eye contact with the alleged assailant and that she “wasn’t doing anything out of the ordinary.” Karen says she is physically fine after the alleged attack, but says the force of the blow to the back of her head knocked her hat off.

Karen says she’s spinning around and her alleged attacker was already turning away. She says she didn’t confront him out of fear and says he started yelling at her.

KF says it’s the first time it has been a victim of what it calls “hate crime” and says it feels lucky that the alleged attacker was unarmed.

The alleged attack made Karen consider a self-defense class… and she says she wants to spread awareness of the increasing attacks on women, Asians and the elderly.

Bottom line for Karen… “This *** needs to stop.”

