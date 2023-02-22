February 22, 2023

Both Putin and Biden gave speeches and, according to the US, Russia has already lost – our war news on Tuesday

Arzu 17 mins ago 1 min read

4,447 people entered Hungary at the Ukrainian-Hungarian border section on Monday, and 4,128 of those who entered the Romanian-Hungarian border section declared their arrival from Ukraine – the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) informed MTI on Tuesday.

According to the notification, the police issued temporary residence certificates valid for 30 days to 59 of those admitted. At this time, they have to go to the office of the National Directorate of Eligible Immigration according to their place of residence to get the final documents.

4 people fleeing the war in Ukraine arrived in Budapest by train – ORFK announced.

The Budapest police headquarters announced on the police.hu website that it was assisting refugees arriving by train from Ukraine with emergency police. The Budapest Civil Guard Association also provides support in the work.

They are in constant contact with the National Directorate of Disaster Prevention, the National Directorate of Immigration, the Hungarian State Railways Ltd., the Budapest Transport Center, the Police Directorate of the Metropolitan Municipality, and the Government Office of the Capital Budapest. , as well as staff of aid agencies wrote.

(MTI)

