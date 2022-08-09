August 9, 2022

Boston Red Sox P Chris Sale suffers broken wrist in bicycle accident, remaining off season

Boston Red Sox left chris sel The team announced they broke his right wrist in a bike accident last week and underwent surgery at the end of the season on Monday, ending his year after countless injuries and just 5 rounds.

Seal, 33, had already missed most of the season after breaking his rib cage during a lock-up exercise that kept him out until July 12. New York Yankees player Aaron Hicks Broken pinky in his hand.

Sala, a seven-time All-Star, was hoping to be back by September after finger surgery. He’s in the third year of a five-year, $145 million contract during which he threw a total of 48⅓ tour. The 2020 season missed cuts after Tommy John’s surgery and returned last year for nine starts, going 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA.

Open reduction internal fixation surgery, which uses devices to align the broken bones, stabilizes Sal’s wrist and is expected to take two months to heal. The Red Sox, who were 54-56, last in the American Eastern League, are 22nd in the ERA and in roles from their start this season.

Acquired in a booming business sent a third baseman Yuan Moncadaright hand Michael Kubisch And two other junior runners to the Chicago White Sox in December 2016, Sale was an elite for the Red Sox when he was on the hill, scoring the 2018 World Series Final and posting a 3.09 ERA with 820 strikes and 127 walks. 568 rounds into the regular season.

Sale can opt out of the last two years and $55 million off his contract this winter. He is expected to be ready to start spring training in 2023.

