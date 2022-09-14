Boston Marathon adds option for non-dual runners next year

Race organizers announced Monday that non-binary athletes will be able to compete in next year’s Boston Marathon, one of the world’s most popular running events, without having to sign up for the men’s or women’s division.

Registration for the April 2023 race opened on Monday, and organizers, the Boston Athletic Association, said runners can identify themselves as non-binary on the app.

Boston Athletic Association He said in a statement The organization did not have enough data to determine specific qualifying times for non-dual runners at the Boston Marathon because it was the first time they had been allowed to register. Non-dualists will instead need to meet qualifying times that match the times used for the women’s division, which organizers said includes the criteria for the current two divisions, to enter the race.