Boss Marie is the upcoming DLC ​​fighter from Skullgirls 2nd Encore

A teaser trailer was shown after the special featuring the silhouette of a peacock helping Mary get off. At the end of the quick trailer, we see “Marie Coming Soon” strewn across the screen in large letters.



















Also known as the “Bloody Mary”, this competitor is devastating, yet shows a deep concern for the innocent. She is dressed as a maid and holds a demonic vacuum with skulls floating around.





While the boss fight sees her do attacks with projected skulls, summoner minions, and a large mystery character performing melee attacks, we don’t get a chance to see any of what Marie’s playable version of the short humor can do.





The trailer is still closed for when we’ll see Mary released, simply stating that she’s “coming soon.” A release window was provided by the official Skullgirls Twitter account, however, stating that Mary will be coming to Skullgirls 2nd Encore and Skullgirls mobile in 2023.





Mary plays the DLC character #4 and the final fighter in the Skullgirls Season 1 Pass. She joins Annie of the Stars, Umbrella, and Black Dahlia as the newest bonus fighters in the game.





you can buy Skullgirls Season Pass 1 on Steam Now at a reduced price of $17.49.





