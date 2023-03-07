Born Again Casts Jon Bernthal as The Punisher – The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Bernthal returns to his grittier role. The actor will reprise Frank Castle, aka antihero the Punisher, in Marvel Studios’ Daredevil: Born Again For Disney+, sources say Hollywood Reporter.

Bernthal joins Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio on the series, which begins filming in New York this month. In a departure from other Marvel series, which come in six or nine episodes per season, born again It was planned as a massive 18-episode epic. Writers and executive producers Matt Corman and Chris Ord are behind the show, which is expected to bow in the spring of 2024.

Marvel could not be reached for comment.

born again It takes its title from a teacher reckless A story published in 1986, written by Frank Miller and illustrated by David Mazzuccelli. The show deviates from that plot, though how much is unclear. The Punisher, for example, did not appear in the comic. Daredevil vs. Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin, remains the focal point.

Bernthal first played a grieving father-turned-guardian on the Netflix version of recklessthe character first appeared during the 2016 second season. He went on to headline his own series for Netflix, playing the titular character for two seasons of The Punisherthat spanned 2017-19.

born again Netflix’s follows reckless The series ran for three seasons from 2013 to 2018. That was known as the Netflix era of Marvel TV and back when the series side wasn’t combined with the Marvel movie side. Marvel TV, which was then run by Jeph Loeb, produced a number of series for Netflix, including Jessica JonesAnd Luke Cage And Iron fist at the top of the reckless And The Punisher. Netflix canceled its Marvel shows ahead of the launch of rival streaming service Disney+ in late 2019.

It looks like Bernthal and his stars are done with Marvel. But in January 2021, Marvel president Kevin Feige said THR He considered the Netflix characters still playing, and by the end of the year, it was revealed that Cox had a cameo in Spider-Man: No way home And continued to appear in Strong woman. for him reckless Co-star D’Onofrio appeared in hookand both Cox and D’Onofrio are future main characters sound echosaid the series to pave the way for born again.

However, other actors from Netflix reckless The series is not expected to return. Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, who played classic supporting characters Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, respectively, are not in the Marvel series’ roll call. It is also unclear if these characters will be recast or removed from the story.

Bernthal was already well known to genre fans when he joined reckless Thanks to his breakout role as Shane Walsh in The Walking Dead, and Marvel’s role has cemented him as a comic book favorite. In recent years, the actor has also appeared in Academy Award-winning films King Richard And soprano prefix Many saints in newarkwhile he was headlining Showtime’s latest series on television American Gigolo.

In late 2021, Bernthal spoke with THR on the possibility of Frank Castle joining the MCU, and noted that he hopes to keep Netflix’s portrayal of Darkness.

“I think if there’s any complacency in this character, you’re doing a disservice to the character, to every iteration of the character, to every comic book that came before, and to all the great fans of the character,” the actor said. . “This character means a lot to the military people. So like I said before, it’s not about whether you do the character or not. It’s about whether you can do it right, and I’m just interested in doing it right.”

Bernthal is represented by CAA and Cognition.