Boris Johnson pledges financial and military aid after meeting Zelensky in Kyiv

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Saturday to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” British and Ukrainian officials said.

News leadership: Johnson pledged new military assistance to Ukraine, including about 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems, and secured an additional $500 million in World Bank lending to Ukraine, per his office.

“ We are putting together a new package of financial and military aid that is a testament to our commitment in his country’s struggle against Russia’s barbaric campaign,” Johnson said. Posted in Tweet After meeting with Zelensky.

It was reported that Zelensky and Johnson also marched through central Kyiv on Saturday Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

what are they saying: “Boris was among those who did not hesitate for a moment whether to support Ukraine,” Zelensky said in his nightly speech on Saturday, according to Zelensky. Official version Published in English.

“The leadership of the United Kingdom in providing our country with the necessary assistance, especially in terms of defence, as well as leadership in the policy of sanctions will forever remain in history. … Ukraine will always be grateful to Boris and Britain for this,” Zelensky added.

while, Johnson praised Zelensky for showing “firm leadership, indomitable heroism and the courage of the Ukrainian people that Putin’s brutal aims are being thwarted,” according to the British Prime Minister’s Office.

He continued: “I made it clear today that the UK stands firmly with them in this ongoing battle, and we face it for the long term.”

“We are strengthening our military and economic support and forging a global coalition to end this tragedy, and ensure Ukraine’s survival and prosperity as a free and sovereign nation,” Johnson added.

playing condition: In a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Schulz on Friday, Johnson announced New sanctions against the Russian economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the “barbaric attack against Ukraine.”

Johnson, who was outspoken in his condemnation of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, described the Russian missile attack on Train station In the city of Kramatorsk a “war crime”.

“The attack on a train station in eastern Ukraine shows the depths into which Putin’s army has sunk,” Johnson said on Friday. “Russia’s crimes in Ukraine will not go unnoticed or go unpunished.”

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with a comment from Zelensky.