Boris Johnson has cut short his holiday and flown home to London as he prepares to run for prime minister

Boris Johnson has cut short his Caribbean vacation and flown to London, fueling speculation he will run for prime minister again, the BBC and Reuters report. In response to the speculation, Sir James Duttridge, the trade secretary, said Johnson was “up for it”.

The BBC also reported that former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is officially entering the race to become the next British Prime Minister, citing its own sources, after the channel said he was the first person to win the support of 100 Conservative MPs. This limit should be on the ballot.

By the way, Sun was the main face of the rebellion against Boris Johnson, then lost to Liz Truss in the succession battle. In the party leadership contest, Truss won 57 percent of the vote, while Sun won 43 percent.

Ahead of Johnson and Sunak, Benny Mordant is the only Conservative MP to officially announce his candidacy so far. Mordant finished third in the summer party leadership election behind Truss and Sunak. The Sky News According to his collection, only 20 MPs openly support the former minister responsible for international development.

Liz Truss resigned as prime minister on Thursday, after more than six weeks as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister. He resigned as leader of the Conservative Party with immediate effect, but will remain as Prime Minister until his successor is chosen. Candidates for the party leadership must secure the support of 100 delegates by 2pm on Monday and announce a new prime minister by Friday.

If multiple candidates receive the support of at least 100 Tory MPs by 2pm on Monday, members of the Conservative Party will decide the next leader in an online poll.

(BBC, Reuters)